Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender

The Kremlin laid out conditions that would amount to Ukraine capitulating.
KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Ukrainian President Volod... KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference in regard of Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kiev, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 25, 2022 11:46 a.m.

Amid a flurry of talk about potential negotiations and with Russian troops continuing to bear down on Kyiv, Vladimir Putin made one thing clear on Friday: he won’t stop until Ukraine surrenders.

That, Putin suggested, would include the end of Ukraine’s current government, which he described as a “band of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have holed up in Kyiv and taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”

The remarks came after President Zelensky appealed to Putin to “end the death of people,” saying that he was prepared to discuss Ukraine becoming a neutral state.

In his remarks hours later, Putin asked the Ukrainian military to overthrow Zelensky, again referring to the Jewish president as a “neo-Nazi.”

“Don’t let neo-Nazis and Banderovites use your children, wives, and elderly as human shields — take power into your hands,” Putin said, referring to Stepan Bandera, a 1940s Ukrainian insurgent leader who sided with the Nazis during World War II. “It seems that it would then be easier for us to negotiate with you, then with this band of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have holed up in Kyiv and taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”

As Putin made his remarks, Ukraine’s territorial defense forces prepared to defend Kyiv.

Videos from the Ukrainian capitol showed trucks unloading automatic weapons. One video shared by Ukrainian politicians showed people in the Kyiv region making homemade molotov cocktails, while a photo posted by the Kyiv Independent’s Illia Ponomarenko showed bottles of wine and Jim Beam turned into the improvised explosive.

Another member of parliament posted a picture of his newlywed daughter and her husband holding kalashnikovs.

Apart from Putin’s remarks, Russia has so far kept everything except the terms it wants from Ukraine ambiguous.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to make a feint toward diplomacy Friday, telling reporters that Russia was ready for negotiations with Zelensky in Minsk — the capital of Belarus, from where Russia launched its assault on Kyiv.

Peskov specified that the talks would have to include the “denazification and demilitarization” of Ukraine — a war goal that many have interpreted to mean Zelensky’s removal and Russian military victory.

But Peskov changed it up within an hour. After Putin delivered his remarks, Peskov claimed that Ukraine had proposed Warsaw as a site for talks, instead of Minsk, before falling out of contact.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
