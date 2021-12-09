Pence Avoids Committing To Cooperating With Jan. 6 Committee

Latest
By
|
December 9, 2021 9:18 a.m.

Former Vice President Mike Pence signaled on Wednesday that it’s not a given that he’ll cooperate with the House Jan. 6 select committee.

“We’ll evaluate any of those requests as they come,” Pence told the Associated Press and Fox News in a brief interview during a trip to New Hampshire amid speculation of a potential 2024 bid.

Pence stayed vague on the subject in another interview with Fox News that day, saying that “going forward, we’ll do our part to make sure the American people understand the issues on that day, which for me ultimately come down to what the Constitution required.”

The former vice president, who faced heavy pressure from then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election by hijacking the vote certification process, could provide key information on the extent of Trump’s involvement in the events that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, during which the attackers chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”

Pence also would likely be able to provide details of how then-Trump legal adviser John Eastman devised a flimsy scheme for the vice president to throw out Joe Biden’s electors in swing states and replace them with pro-Trump electors.

Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, has been cooperating with the panel, according to multiple reports. Short accompanied Pence as the then-vice president, who was presiding over the congressional election certification session on Jan. 6, was evacuated from the Senate chamber during the riot. The ex-Pence staffer was also present when Eastman tried to sell the then-vice president on his plot.

