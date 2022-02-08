Oversight Committee Will Probe How Trump Got Away With Taking WH Docs To Mar-A-Lago

Latest
By
|
February 8, 2022 9:33 a.m.

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) promised on Monday night to look into how ex-President Donald Trump was able to take at least 15 boxes of White House records, that he was supposed to give to the National Archives, to his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida instead.

“I plan to fully investigate this incident to ensure the law is followed and records from the Trump Administration are with the National Archives where they belong, rather than stashed away in Trump’s golf resorts,” Maloney told the Washington Post.

The Democrat described the revelations as “deeply troubling — but not surprising.”

The National Archives confirmed earlier on Monday that Trump didn’t handed over those documents until mid-January.

The agency also said it still doesn’t have the full pile of records; Trump’s staffers are “continuing to search” for the rest of them.

While it’s unknown what all is contained in the missing records, at least some of them included former President Barack Obama’s departing message to Trump, plus what Trump described as “love letters” from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, according to the Post and the New York Times.

One of the missing documents was also the infamous Hurricane Dorian forecast map where Trump drew a bubble with a Sharpie to back up his wrong claim about the hurricane hitting Alabama, according to the Times.

News of Trump sneaking the stash of documents comes as the House Jan. 6 Committee digs through records from the National Archives to get to the bottom of Trump and his allies’ involvement in the Capitol insurrection last year.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
