NY State Assembly Report Finds ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ Of Misconduct By Cuomo

A long-awaited report by the New York State Assembly released Monday found “overwhelming evidence” that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed women. The report also found that he misused state resources to help produce his book and that his office was “not fully transparent” in a report about nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, said in a press release. “As we have throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered.”

The Assembly’s investigation was drawn from hundreds of thousands of pages of documents, which include photographs, text messages, emails, phone calls, and video recordings, the report said. Additionally, the Assembly considered the testimony of more than 200 individuals.

Cuomo, who has denied any wrongdoing, was not interviewed by investigators. The former governor instead provided written submissions.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

The report comes months after the Assembly Judiciary Committee hired a Manhattan law firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, to investigate whether there were grounds to impeach Cuomo in March.

The Assembly’s report found that Cuomo created a “hostile work environment” and engaged in sexual misconduct.

The report also found that Cuomo used state resources and property, including state workers, to help produce his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” during work hours.

Additionally, the report found that the Executive Chamber “substantially revised” a state health department report to exclude deaths of nursing home residents at hospitals to boost the governor’s reputation.

Cuomo resigned in August following New York attorney general Letitia James’ report that detailed a series of alleged harassment against at least 11 women. With his resignation, Cuomo avoided a likely impeachment trial.

Last month, Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly touching or placing his hand under an unidentified woman’s blouse and groping her in the governor’s mansion.

“The former governor’s conduct — as shown in this report — is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office,” Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine, a Democrat, said in the release. “I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government.”

Read the full report below: