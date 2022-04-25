Nunes Claims Trump Won’t Return To Twitter Even If Elon Musk Buys The Platform

Former congressman and TRUTH Social CEO Devin Nunes on Monday insisted that former President Trump has no interest in returning to Twitter as the social media giant reportedly nears a deal to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Appearing on Fox Business, Nunes was asked whether Trump would return to Twitter if Musk acquires it (and, presumably, un-bans the former president).

“Well, I can only report what he said,” the former congressman replied. “He said he really doesn’t have an interest in going on Twitter, and my guess is that would continue to be the same.”

“Look, until you get in there and wipe out everything that’s been happening in the company in the last several years, Twitter right now is nothing but a PR wire,” he continued.

Musk has claimed his interest in controlling Twitter is in part fueled by a desire to scale back content moderation on the platform. When news of Musk becoming Twitter’s largest shareholder broke earlier this month, right-wingers saw the development as a sign that a free speech savior had come to rescue the platform and seek vengeance for the former president’s booting.

During the Monday interview, Nunes continued to feign confidence in TRUTH Social by bizarrely claiming that, though Twitter has a “global footprint,” “there’s just nobody there.”

“And how do you explain how we have more engagement on TRUTH Social than they have on Twitter?” Nunes wondered.

TRUTH Social has been plagued with problems since Trump announced his off-brand Twitter in October — an effort at revenge following his ban by tech giants in the aftermath of the deadly Capitol insurrection. Earlier this month, TRUTH Social executives resigned amid the app’s struggle to gain traction, facing low traffic and persistent tech glitches.

The resignation of the app’s executives followed its glitchy debut in February. On launch day, TRUTH reportedly experienced a 13-hour outage, and more than 300,000 people were on the waiting list to get accepted to use the app.

Amid TRUTH Social’s messy rollout, Nunes told Fox News in February that the app would be “fully operational” by the end of March.

In reality, it appears that TRUTH Social wasn’t fully launched for iPhone users until this past weekend, Nunes said during an appearance on “Huckabee.”

