Nunes Desperately Defends Trump’s Faltering Social Media App: Twitter Is ‘A Ghost Town’

Desperate to distract the public from ongoing turmoil over at former President Trump’s off-brand Twitter, former congressman and TRUTH Social CEO Devin Nunes on Thursday tried his very best to let everyone know there’s nothing to see here!

Appearing on Fox Business, Nunes was asked about his thoughts on Tesla CEO Elon Musk becoming the largest shareholder of Twitter. News of Musk’s 9.2 percent stake in Twitter spurred excitement among right-wingers and Musk-devotees who see the development as a sign that their free speech savior has come to rescue the platform — and, perhaps, seek vengeance for tech giants’ booting of Trump off of their platforms following last year’s deadly Capitol insurrection.

Nunes, without evidence, attempted to save face for Trump’s social app by insisting that Twitter is a “ghost town” because it’s not the free speech paradise that TRUTH Social bills itself as.

“There is not very much activity over at Twitter right now, especially when you compare it to sites like ours where we are just in our beginning stages as we continue to test and bring people on day by day,” Nunes said. “Our interactions are already beating Twitter and so Elon has a lot of work to do there.”

In the past week, top executives of TRUTH Social reportedly departed the company as the app struggles to gain traction, facing low traffic and persistent tech glitches.

Trump himself has reportedly been fuming over the app’s struggle to get off the ground, and is eyeing “major shake-ups” to the company, including positions on the board of Truth Social’s parent company, according to Politico.

The latest episode of turmoil embroiling Trump’s social media app follows a months-long saga of snags, which include a licensing snafu prior to its official launch and a tidal wave of glitches on its launch day.

Watch Nunes’ remarks below: