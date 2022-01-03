Nunes Officially Outta Congress To Lead Trump’s Latest Social Media Knockoff

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) officially resigned from Congress on Monday to become the CEO of ex-President Donald Trump’s new media venture, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

Nunes’ resignation letter was read aloud on the House floor on Monday morning.

The departure brings the number of House Republicans down to 212 in the chamber, temporarily giving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) a little more wiggle room for potential defections in the House Democratic caucus. She can now afford to lose four Democratic votes instead of three.

The California Republican’s plans for resignation were revealed in early December. Trump claimed in a statement at the time that Nunes would be an “excellent” CEO for the company, which has been working on the launch of a new social network called “TRUTH Social” as an alternative to Twitter.

Nunes, a former dairy farmer with no professional experience in media, touted his new role as an opportunity to “allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship” on the Internet.

While in Congress, Nunes filed multiple goofy lawsuits against his critics on Twitter, including people pretending to be his mom and a cow in order to troll him.

Like Trump and his allies, the GOP congressman has repeatedly accused Twitter of censoring conservatives.