NRSC Chair Rick Scott Draws Up Own GOP Agenda, Which Includes Honoring Trump By Naming Border Wall After Him

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has his own ideas for a new Republican agenda, including another trophy of sorts for ex-President Donald Trump.

In the absence of any actual agenda set forth by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who reportedly wants the party to run solely on attacking Democrats, Scott released an 11-point plan on Tuesday to “rescue America.”

“I’ll warn you; this plan is not for the faint of heart,” Scott warned in the plan’s opening letter.

What followed was a list that largely centered on the same conservative culture war grievances that’ve consumed the GOP in recent years, including complaints about “wokeness” and transgender athletes. The plan does, however, include some actual, pretty dramatic policy proposals, like eliminating the Education Department and sunsetting all federal legislation after five years.

Point #4, the section on immigration, made sure to include a tribute to Trump and his infamous wall at the southern border.

“We will secure our border, finish building the wall, and name it after President Donald Trump,” Scott declared.

Scott, whose term ends in 2024, insisted in an interview with Politico that his decision to put out his own plan wasn’t an effort to set the stage for a potential presidential bid.

“I’m doing it because I’m a business guy and I believe in plans,” he told Politico.

Scott’s border wall proposal echoes the NRSC’s first-ever “Champion for Freedom Award” that Scott created for and awarded to Trump last April, just months after the ex-president incited the violent Capitol insurrection and hours after he called McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch.”

The NRSC chair’s plan is a break from McConnell’s refusal to present an agenda for Senate Republicans to campaign on ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“I’ll let you know when we take [the Senate] back,” the Senate GOP leader told reporters last month when asked about his agenda.