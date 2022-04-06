Gingrich Records Himself Flipping Endorsement To Trump-Backed Candidate, Then Insists He Didn’t Do That

Disaster has struck in one of Georgia’s GOP primary races.

Democrat-turned-Trumper Vernon Jones, who’s running for Congress in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, proudly unveiled an endorsement from ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) on Tuesday. In the video, the former Republican leader praised Jones as a “legislative experienced person who can get things done.”

I'm proud to have a true America First fighter @newtgingrich ENDORSE my Trump Endorsed campaign for Congress! Just like President Trump, Former Speaker Gingrich knows that I'll fight for YOU in Congress and deliver LEADERSHIP for Georgia! #gapol #ga10 pic.twitter.com/VG81m2jfBr — Vernon Jones For Congress (@VernonForGA) April 5, 2022

… except Gingrich already endorsed Jones’ rival, Mike Collins, last June.

After Jones’ campaign (which launched in February with ex-President Donald Trump’s stamp of approval) published the video, Gingrich scrambled to claim that no, he wasn’t flipping his endorsement, and blamed the snafu on “junior staff.”

“The video produced for the Jones team was released prematurely by junior staff without final approval,” Louie Brogdon, a Gingrich aide, said in a statement. “It had not been thoroughly vetted to ensure there were no conflicts with Speaker Gingrich’s prior commitments.”

Brogdon added that the former speaker “continues to support” Collins.

Gingrich also reaffirmed his initial endorsement via Twitter on Tuesday evening, calling Collins “a lifelong conservative, a hard worker, and a dear family friend.”

But Jones isn’t buying it. I mean, we all saw the video!

“The video is clear. Speaker Newt Gingrich endorsed our campaign for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, and Mike Collins went whining,” Jones said.