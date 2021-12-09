Latest
New York AG James Nixes Gubernatorial Bid, Seeks Trump Testimony

ROCHESTER, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference about the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude September 20, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died March 30 after being taken off life support following his arrest by Rochester police. (Photo by Joshua Rashaad McFadden/Getty Images)
New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference about the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude on September 20, 2020 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Joshua Rashaad McFadden/Getty Images)
By
|
December 9, 2021 1:06 p.m.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday that she would be running for reelection as state attorney governor in 2022, ending her less-than-six-week-old gubernatorial campaign against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said in a brief statement. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.”

Though James didn’t specify which investigations she was referring to, her announcement came shortly after multiple outlets reported that her office was seeking testimony from ex-President Donald Trump in the attorney general’s civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization. James’ reported subpoena requested that the former president testify under oath on Jan. 7.

The Trump Organization has repeatedly accused James’ investigation of being politically motivated, and the company’s remarks once news of the official’s subpoena broke on Thursday were no different.

“The only focus of the New York AG is to investigate Trump, all for her own political ambitions,” the Trump Organization complained in a statement to the Washington Post. “This political prosecution is illegal, unethical and is a travesty to our great state and legal system.”

James is also working with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance in his criminal investigation into the Trump Organization’s alleged tax fraud schemes. That probe has already led to an indictment against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
