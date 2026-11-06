MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Had The World’s Most Predictable Reaction To The Blue Wave

As we all know, MyPillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell doesn’t really believe in elections — especially when his side doesn’t win them. When we checked in with Lindell last month, he was busy questioning his own loss in Minnesota’s gubernatorial primary. And on Friday, Lindell emailed his fellow true believers to express his doubts on the general election.

“AND YOU AND BOTH KNOW WHAT WE WITNESSED ON NOVEMBER 3rd WAS FAR FROM ORGANIC!” Lindell wrote, ungrammatically and in a bold, all-caps font.

Lindell, who had a similar crashout over the off-cycle elections in 2023, questioned the surge of people who voted against President Donald Trump and the Republican Party more generally amid the president’s record-low approval rating.

“One claim circulating is that Democrats gained 19 MILLION NEW VOTERS who weren’t there in 2024,” he wrote, adding, “WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE!”

In his email, which was sent to supporters of his “Lindell Offense Fund,” the entrepreneur solicited donations and indicated he wants to demand “answers backed by actual election records!” Lindell also encouraged grassroots efforts to question and challenge the results of the type election conspiracists have engaged in throughout the Trump era.

“Contact your county clerk or election administrator. Ask how to obtain the legally available voter registration rolls, voter participation history, and election reconciliation reports,” wrote Lindell. “These reports ARE available to the public and although it will be challenging for some states and counties to get this information- we encourage you to stay the course and do not give up!”

Lindell has previously raised funds and spent his own pillow proceeds to mount various outlandish schemes to challenge elections. Back in 2023, he debuted a grand plan that involved drones, a device he called the “W.M.D.,” and supposed command centers. At the time, Lindell insisted his system would expose the fact that America would really be an almost fully red nation if it wasn’t for the “computers” and a shadowy cabal he dubbed “The Evil.”

“We are now the police of our own elections,” Lindell said.

Over the many years of his various allegations questioning voting in this country, Lindell has consistently been debunked. In the past two years and change, he’s settled multiple defamation suits filed by the targets of his claims. Through it all, Lindell hasn’t explained why his elaborate drone system never uncovered proof of the mass fraud he continually insists exists.

Who are these people indeed?