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MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Had The World’s Most Predictable Reaction To The Blue Wave

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11.06.26 | 6:02 pm
DULUTH, MN. - MAY 2026: Gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell makes his case for the GOP nomination during the second day of the Minnesota Republican state convention at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DEC... DULUTH, MN. - MAY 2026: Gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell makes his case for the GOP nomination during the second day of the Minnesota Republican state convention at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) in Duluth, Minn., on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The GOP state convention. (Photo by Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images) MORE LESS

As we all know, MyPillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell doesn’t really believe in elections — especially when his side doesn’t win them. When we checked in with Lindell last month, he was busy questioning his own loss in Minnesota’s gubernatorial primary. And on Friday, Lindell emailed his fellow true believers to express his doubts on the general election.

“AND YOU AND BOTH KNOW WHAT WE WITNESSED ON NOVEMBER 3rd WAS FAR FROM ORGANIC!” Lindell wrote, ungrammatically and in a bold, all-caps font. 

Lindell, who had a similar crashout over the off-cycle elections in 2023, questioned the surge of people who voted against President Donald Trump and the Republican Party more generally amid the president’s record-low approval rating.

“One claim circulating is that Democrats gained 19 MILLION NEW VOTERS who weren’t there in 2024,” he wrote, adding, “WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE!”

In his email, which was sent to supporters of his “Lindell Offense Fund,” the entrepreneur solicited donations and indicated he wants to demand “answers backed by actual election records!” Lindell also encouraged grassroots efforts to question and challenge the results of the type election conspiracists have engaged in throughout the Trump era. 

“Contact your county clerk or election administrator. Ask how to obtain the legally available voter registration rolls, voter participation history, and election reconciliation reports,” wrote Lindell. “These reports ARE available to the public and although it will be challenging for some states and counties to get this information- we encourage you to stay the course and do not give up!”

Lindell has previously raised funds and spent his own pillow proceeds to mount various outlandish schemes to challenge elections. Back in 2023, he debuted a grand plan that involved drones, a device he called the “W.M.D.,” and supposed command centers. At the time, Lindell insisted his system would expose the fact that America would really be an almost fully red nation if it wasn’t for the “computers” and a shadowy cabal he dubbed “The Evil.”

“We are now the police of our own elections,” Lindell said.

Over the many years of his various allegations questioning voting in this country, Lindell has consistently been debunked. In the past two years and change, he’s settled multiple defamation suits filed by the targets of his claims. Through it all, Lindell hasn’t explained why his elaborate drone system never uncovered proof of the mass fraud he continually insists exists. 

Who are these people indeed? 

Hunter Walker is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo. He is an author and former White House correspondent whose work has appeared in a variety of publications including the New Yorker, Rolling Stone, and New York Magazine. He can be reached at hunter@talkingpointsmemo.com
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  1. Avatar for yskov yskov says:

    He’s asking his supporters to harass voters, especially new voters. The same methodology if not the degree as the Ku Klux Klan.

  2. Wow, people are still paying attention to the Pillow Guy? Lord knows why. Don’t we have some bigger fish to fry?

  3. “obtain the legally available voter registration rolls, voter participation history, and election reconciliation reports”

    Be sure to ask MyPillow customers if they know anything about the cockroaches. No way those pillows aren’t stuffed with 'em. THEY ARE FAR FROM ORGANIC!

    Oh, and send me money to continue the fight.

  4. As dear Hubby has just commented, who watched Lindell climb the ladder:

    First he had crack.
    Then he found G-d.
    Then he found Trump.

    Lindell is a true believer. Of course, he would believe the election was corrupted.

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