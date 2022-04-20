Amid NC Probe Into Alleged Fraud, Meadows Claims He’s A Resident Of … South Carolina

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls last week amid an investigation by state authorities into allegations of election fraud in the 2020 election, claims he is now a resident of South Carolina.

According to The Post and Courier, Meadows confirmed he is a registered voter under the address of his new home in South Carolina’s Pickens County during his visit to the Statehouse on Thursday to announce his newfound state’s version of the Freedom Caucus. During his time in Congress, Meadows served as chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

“I’m a resident of South Carolina,” Meadows told the Post and Courier. Meadows reportedly purchased a four-bedroom home worth more than $1.5 million in the unincorporated community of Sunset last July.

A representative at the South Carolina Elections Commission confirmed to the Post and Courier that Meadows is a registered voter under the address of his home in the state.

Meadows was reportedly nixed from North Carolina’s voter rolls as state authorities probe allegations of election fraud that first came to light in a New Yorker report last month.

According to the Asheville Citizen Times last week, Macon County Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault removed Meadows from the county’s active voter list after consulting with the North Carolina Board of Elections staff in Raleigh. Thibault reportedly found records that show Meadows was registered in Virginia and North Carolina. According to Thibault, Meadows was registered in Virginia when he voted in a 2021 election, and the last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020.

The New Yorker revealed a questionable address the former Trump official registered under to vote in the 2020 election. Meadows reportedly registered to vote in the 2020 election with an address of a mobile home in the North Carolina township of Scaly Mountain that he supposedly never lived in. The former owner of the property told the New Yorker that she had rented it out to Meadows’ wife for two months within the past two years, but she only spent a night or two there at that time.

The former property owner told the New Yorker that Meadows “never spent a night in there.”

Meadows is known as one of former President Trump’s staunch allies who, as Trump’s chief of staff, helped boost bogus claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Last December, the House voted to refer Meadows to the DOJ for contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee.