Meadows Nixed From North Carolina Voter Roll Amid Probe Into Fraud Allegations

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is reportedly no longer listed in North Carolina’s voter rolls amid an investigation by state authorities into allegations of election fraud in the 2020 election.

Macon County Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault confirmed the move to the Asheville Citizen Times on Tuesday. Thibault said she removed Meadows the day before from the county’s active voter list.

Thibault told the Citizen Times that she consulted the North Carolina Board of Elections staff in Raleigh after she found records that the former Trump official was registered in Virginia and North Carolina.

The county official reportedly found that Meadows was registered in Virginia when he voted in a 2021 election. The last election Meadows voted in Macon County was in 2020, she said.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Meadows was removed for violating state law, which dictates that if a person votes in an election outside of the state, county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district they are registered under, that person loses their residency.

Citing Virginia records, Thibault noted Meadows did not disclose his voter registration in Macon County. Meadows’ omission prevented Virginia election officials from notifying North Carolina officials about the double registration, Thibault told the Citizen Times.

Meadows’ removal from North Carolina’s voter rolls comes as the State Bureau of Investigation looks into allegations of voter fraud against Meadows. The investigation follows a report in the New Yorker last month that revealed a questionable address the former Trump official registered under to vote in the 2020 election.

The New Yorker reported Meadows registered to vote in the 2020 election with an address of a mobile home in the North Carolina township of Scaly Mountain that he supposedly never lived in. The former owner of the property told the New Yorker that she had rented it out to Meadows’ wife for two months within the past two years, but she only spent a night or two there at that time.

The former property owner recalled that Meadows “never spent a night in there,” according to the New Yorker.

The voter registration of Meadows’ wife Debra at the Scaly Mountain residence remains active, despite neither she nor her husband ever owning the property, the Citizen Times reported.

The former Trump White House officials is one of Trump’s staunch allies who helped boost the Big Lie of a “stolen” 2020 presidential election.

Last December, the House voted to refer Meadows to the DOJ for contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select committee. Meadows also sued the committee, its members, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — listing them as defendants in an effort to block the enforcement of the committee’s subpoena.