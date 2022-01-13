McCarthy Won’t Cooperate With Jan. 6 Info Request, Insists Investigation Isn’t ‘Legitimate’

Who could’ve seen this coming?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) rejected the House Jan. 6 select committee’s request for information on the Capitol insurrection, including his conversations with then-President Donald Trump during and after the attack.

In his announcement, McCarthy claimed the committee was “not conducting a legitimate investigation” and that its “only objective” is to “attempt to damage its political opponents,” citing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) rejection of some of the Republicans he had nominated to join the panel. Pelosi did accept two of McCarthy’s other nominees, but the minority leader chose to pull the others from the panel in retaliation.

The House GOP leader insisted on Wednesday that his “ private conversations” were “ not remotely related to the violence that unfolded at the Capitol,” therefore “I have nothing else to add” to the investigation.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward,” McCarthy stated.

The Republican leader’s refusal to cooperate echoes that of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA), the two other GOP representatives who’ve been contacted by the committee for voluntary interviews.

After McCarthy made his announcement on Wednesday evening, committee vice chair and ex-fellow House GOP leader Liz Cheney (R-WY) signaled that the panel was open to taking the unprecedented step of subpoenaing him.

“We’re going to evaluate our options, but we will get to the truth,” Cheney told CNN, adding that McCarthy was “clearly trying to cover up what happened.”

“I wish that he were a brave and honorable man,” she said.