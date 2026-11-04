Marshall Rawson, Who Marched With Nazis in Charlottesville, Wins Seat in Florida Legislature

Marshall Rawson — the unrepentant white supremacist revealed in a TPM exposé as an attendee of the deadly 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — won a seat in the Florida state House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Republican nominee, who has condoned slavery and called for executing queer people, has defeated Democrat Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson, according to the AP. His victory makes him among the most extreme candidates elected to public office since David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, was elected to the Louisiana state legislature in 1989.

Rawson won a surprise victory in August’s Republican primary over Chase Brannan, the son of term-limited incumbent Rep. Chuck Brannan, despite a Florida Politics article published a week prior detailing parts of Rawson’s past involvement with the white supremacist group League of the South.

The League of the South is a racist, anti-semitic neo-Confederate group that advocates for the secession of the Southern states from the U.S. In statements to the press and on social media, Rawson claimed to only be involved with the group from 2013 to 2016, saying his activism “consisted exclusively” of demonstrating against “unfettered immigration”; against gay marriage; and in defense of “historic monuments” under attack by “woke rioters.”

A TPM investigation published in September, however, found a video of Rawson being greeted, by name, by League of the South members at the 2017 “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, considered one of the largest white supremacist gatherings in a generation. Another video showed Rawson carrying a League of the South flag that day. And a photo obtained by TPM showed Rawson standing near neo-Nazi James Alex Fields Jr. during the day’s chaos, not long before Fields drove his car into counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others.

Rawson was also a featured speaker at the League of the South’s 2021 “Florida Freedom Conference.” Among his fellow speakers was Michael Hill, the group’s founder, who in 2018 shared a video online that featured him lighting a copy of the Talmud, a primary text of Jewish theology, on fire. “We stand for the white race against all our enemies, particularly the Jews,” Hill said in the video, which also showed him sieg-heiling. That same year Hill celebrated a white supremacist mass shooting in Pittsburgh. Sharing footage online of the massacre of 11 Jews at the Tree of Life synagogue, Hill wrote, “It never gets old! What a great ad for us!”

Rawson has never renounced League of the South, or apologized for his past involvement with the group. In fact, per TPM’s investigation, there is evidence he is very much still involved in the white supremacist movement, receiving campaign donations from dozens of people tied to right-wing extremist groups — including League of the South and other organizations that marched in Charlottesville.

TPM’s story detailed social media posts in which Rawson called for the execution of LGBTQ+ people and condoned the practice of slavery in the South. An account on X called RockOfDixie, that appeared to belong to Rawson, once stated: “Multiculturalism kills and public lynchings worked.”

After TPM published its investigation into Rawson, we called and emailed over two dozen current and former GOP officials in Florida, including 22 officials who had offered Rawson their endorsement, to see whether they would denounce him.

None did.