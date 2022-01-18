Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Justice Neil M. Gorsuch arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post/POOL)
2 hours ago ago
Report: Gorsuch Refuses To Wear Mask, Forcing High-Risk Sotomayor To Participate Remotely
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 9: Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, conducts a news conference to discuss Pennsylvania litigation and to “give an overview of the post-Election Day landscape,” at the RNC on Capitol Hill on Monday, November 9, 2020. Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, and Matthew Morgan, President Trump’s campaign general counsel, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago ago
NRC Chair Blames Biden For Debate That Had To Go Virtual Because Of Trump
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks alongside her parents, Martin Luther King III and Arndea Waters King, during a press conference with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at Union Station on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. Democrats are trying to pass John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act this week which will counter the various voting suppression laws passed in multiple Republican states in the wake of the 2020 elections. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Yolanda Renee King; Arndrea Waters King; Martin Luther King III
21 hours ago ago
MLK’s Family Call Out Sinemanchin For Stonewalling Voting Rights

GOP Senator Who Fauci Called A ‘Moron’ Tries To Fundraise Off The Incident

(Screenshot: Kansans For Marshall)
By
|
January 18, 2022 12:53 p.m.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is now looking to fundraise off the fact that the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert dubbed him a “moron” last week. The remark was uttered into a hot mic, after the GOP senator falsely and conspiratorially insisted that the White House chief medical adviser hadn’t already made his financial disclosures public (he had).

Now, a week later, Marshall’s fundraising website features a shirt with an image of Fauci with the text “MORON” below.

The mumbled insult was seemingly a big moment for Marshall. The fundraising tactic comes days after he announced his plans to introduce a bill named the “FAUCI Act” — shorthand, conveniently, for the “Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act” — in another attempt to push conspiracy theories about Fauci.

Marshall is not alone in fundraising off of animosity toward Fauci. The White House chief medical adviser called out his ongoing nemesis, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), last week for his efforts to fundraise off of his ongoing attacks against him.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Fauci noted that attacks like Paul’s have prompted an uptick in threats, including death threats, against him and his family.

“You go to Rand Paul’s website, and you see ‘fire Dr. Fauci’ with a little box that says ‘contribute here!’” Fauci said during a Senate hearing last week, holding up examples of Paul’s campaign materials. “You can do $5, $10, $20, $100.”

“So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain,” he told the senator. “So I ask myself why would the senator want to do this?”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: