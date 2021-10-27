Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: John Eastman, chairman of the National Organization for Marriage, testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee June 4, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee heard from six representatives of groups that were targeted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for special scrutiny. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Eastman Spins Wild Tales Of Jan. 6 As A Trap Sprung By Media And FBI
Jan. 6 Panel Temporarily Pauses Request For Some Trump WH Docs
Kim Wyman
Biden Brings Aboard GOP Election Official Who Resisted Big Lie

Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Gaetz And His Family

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is seen during a House Armed Services Committee meeting on February 3, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
October 27, 2021 10:44 a.m.

Law enforcement arrested a California man last week for allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in January.

The arrestee, Eugene Huelsman of Thousand Oaks, California, called Gaetz’s office on Jan. 9 and left him a voicemail vowing to “fucking kill” the congressman and warning him to “watch” his children, the feds allege in the indictment.

“Watch your back, I’m coming for you,” Huelsman allegedly said. “I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your fucking kids too.”

The alleged threat came three days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that had been fueled by ex-President Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to undo the 2020 election.

Though the indictment, which was issued by a grand jury in May, only identified the office as belonging to “M.G.,” Gaetz confirmed to Politico that he had received the threat.

Huelsman has been released on a $20,000 bond, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. He is scheduled to appear at a hearing in Pensacola, Florida on Friday, per Politico.

The incident has dragged Gaetz into what appears to be a third federal investigation.

One of the other investigations is reportedly examining whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old minor and paid for her to travel across state lines.

The other probe is centered on an alleged extortion scheme in which a Florida developer allegedly tried to force Gaetz’s father to pay $25 million to get a presidential pardon for the GOP congressman amid the sex trafficking investigation. The money would supposedly have gone toward getting an ex-FBI official released from Iran.

Read the indictment below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
