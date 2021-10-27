Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Gaetz And His Family

Law enforcement arrested a California man last week for allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in January.

The arrestee, Eugene Huelsman of Thousand Oaks, California, called Gaetz’s office on Jan. 9 and left him a voicemail vowing to “fucking kill” the congressman and warning him to “watch” his children, the feds allege in the indictment.

“Watch your back, I’m coming for you,” Huelsman allegedly said. “I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your fucking kids too.”

The alleged threat came three days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that had been fueled by ex-President Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to undo the 2020 election.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Though the indictment, which was issued by a grand jury in May, only identified the office as belonging to “M.G.,” Gaetz confirmed to Politico that he had received the threat.

Huelsman has been released on a $20,000 bond, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. He is scheduled to appear at a hearing in Pensacola, Florida on Friday, per Politico.

The incident has dragged Gaetz into what appears to be a third federal investigation.

One of the other investigations is reportedly examining whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old minor and paid for her to travel across state lines.

The other probe is centered on an alleged extortion scheme in which a Florida developer allegedly tried to force Gaetz’s father to pay $25 million to get a presidential pardon for the GOP congressman amid the sex trafficking investigation. The money would supposedly have gone toward getting an ex-FBI official released from Iran.

Read the indictment below: