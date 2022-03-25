Cawthorn Awkwardly Admits To Voting Against BIF During Photo-Op Bragging About BIF Funds

Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-NC) photo-op touting the infrastructure funding for his district that came from the bipartisan infrastructure package (BIF) didn’t go quite as planned on Thursday.

A video published by American Muckrakers PAC, a Cawthorn opposition group, shows the GOP lawmaker being confronted by a person off-screen who asked him point-blank if he actually voted for the funds.

“This particular appropriation we advocated for in the appropriations [inaudible], but the larger bill we voted against,” Cawthorn replied as he posed with a giant check in front of the cameras.

“Did you vote for it, though?” the questioner pressed.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“As I just said, I think the larger bill we voted against,” the Republican replied tersely.

He was for it before he was against it. pic.twitter.com/JXY5v9jf1k — Fire Madison Cawthorn – American Muckrakers PAC (@fire_madison) March 24, 2022

Cawthorn, who’s running for reelection against seven primary challengers, finds himself positively drowning in bad headlines lately: He was charged with driving with a revoked license earlier this month in his third traffic violation, he’s come under fire from members of his own party after he went off on a deranged tirade against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a group of North Carolina voters are still trying to get him disqualified from office over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, even after a Trump-appointed judge blocked their effort.