Cawthorn Awkwardly Admits To Voting Against BIF During Photo-Op Bragging About BIF Funds

March 25, 2022 10:17 a.m.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-NC) photo-op touting the infrastructure funding for his district that came from the bipartisan infrastructure package (BIF) didn’t go quite as planned on Thursday.

A video published by American Muckrakers PAC, a Cawthorn opposition group, shows the GOP lawmaker being confronted by a person off-screen who asked him point-blank if he actually voted for the funds.

“This particular appropriation we advocated for in the appropriations [inaudible], but the larger bill we voted against,” Cawthorn replied as he posed with a giant check in front of the cameras.

“Did you vote for it, though?” the questioner pressed.

“As I just said, I think the larger bill we voted against,” the Republican replied tersely.

Cawthorn, who’s running for reelection against seven primary challengers, finds himself positively drowning in bad headlines lately: He was charged with driving with a revoked license earlier this month in his third traffic violation, he’s come under fire from members of his own party after he went off on a deranged tirade against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a group of North Carolina voters are still trying to get him disqualified from office over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, even after a Trump-appointed judge blocked their effort.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
