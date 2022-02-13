Kinzinger: Jan. 6 Committee ‘Fully’ Expects Giuliani’s Cooperation Amid Reported Talks

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who serves on the Jan. 6 Select Committee, on Sunday said that the panel “fully” expects Rudy Giuliani to comply with its subpoena. Kinzinger’s remarks come a day after the New York Times reported that Giuliani is in talks with the committee to testify.

Appearing on CBS, Kinzinger said the committee expects Giuliani cooperate “because that’s the law,” citing Giuliani’s subpoena alongside other key players in Trump’s orbit last month.

“There may be some changes and dates and moments here as, you know, lawyers do their back and forth,” Kinzinger said. “But we fully expect that in accordance with the law, we’ll hear from Rudy.”

Kinzinger added that regardless of when the committee hears from Giuliani or how long his interview would be, the panel is receiving “a lot of information.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“We’re looking forward to wrapping this up at some point when that is right, showing it to the American people, but not rushing it, not hurrying this,” Kinzinger said. “We want everybody to have the full story. That’s what’s important.”

Kinzinger went on to reiterate the committee’s plans to begin holding public hearings in the spring.

“I think spring or summer and in that timeframe is the hope, basically we’ll will want to be able to take this information and present it to the American people, not just in a report which is going to be essential, but in people, in faces and in stories,” Kinzinger said.

On Saturday, the Times reported on Giuliani’s discussions with the committee about testifying. The Times notes that it’s unclear what Giuliani might provide and that negotiations are ongoing.

Giuliani’s lawyer reportedly signaled to the committee that unlike others in Trump’s inner circle who are defying the panel’s subpoenas, Giuliani plans to take a less confrontational approach towards its requests.

Giuliani is reportedly still debating over whether to give investigators an informal interview or a formal deposition. Giuliani, who spearheaded several unsuccessful Big Lie schemes, has yet to determine how much information he might seek to block from the committee by using claims of executive privilege or attorney-client privilege with the former president, according to the Times.

Watch Kinzinger’s remarks below: