Kinzinger Remains Tight-Lipped On Jan. 6 Panel’s Plans For Ginni Thomas After Big Lie Texts Reveal

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a member of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, on Sunday would not confirm whether the panel plans to subpoena Ginni Thomas after reports revealed text messages from Thomas urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue Big Lie efforts in the weeks after the 2020 election.

Appearing on CBS, Kinzinger was pressed on Thomas’ texts to Meadows urging efforts to overthrow the election. The text messages the Washington Post and CBS News obtained between Thomas and Meadows were among the 2,320 that the former Trump official provided to the Jan. 6 Select Committee during his short-lived cooperation with the panel. In one of her reported texts to Meadows, Thomas told Meadows to “not concede” while pushing bogus claims of election fraud.

Kinzinger replied that as a member of the committee, he cannot confirm nor deny the existence of Thomas’ text messages to Meadows.

“I’ll tell you, though, we have thousands of text messages from lots of people. We have a lot of documents. And we are going to, in a methodical, fact-driven way, get to the answers here,” Kinzinger said. “We’ll call in whoever we need to call in.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“I think the bottom line for the committee is this, was there an effort to overturn the legitimate election of the United States?,” Kinzinger continued. “What was January 6 in relation to that? And what is the rot in our system that led to that and does it still exist today?”

Kinzinger was then asked whether the committee plans to subpoena Thomas and question her.

“Look, I think, again, we want to make sure that this isn’t driven — even though it’s in the political realm, it’s not driven by a political motivation — it’s driven by facts,” Kinzinger said. “So when it comes to any potential future calling in of Ms. Thomas, we’ll take a look at what the evidence is and we’ll make a decision and you all will know as soon as we do.”

Kinzinger added that he doesn’t want “get into speculating too much.”

“I think it is important that we have answers for the American people in a factual way here,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger’s remarks come amid reports that the committee is in talks about whether to call Thomas to come before the panel, according to CBS News and CNN. The Committee’s meeting scheduled on Monday will reportedly include discussion of inviting Thomas to speak with the panel and issue a subpoena if necessary, according to CBS.

Watch Kinzinger’s remarks below: