Report: Kayleigh McEnany Has Turned Over Texts To Jan. 6 Panel

Former White House press secretary and Trump campaign adviser Kayleigh McEnany has turned over her texts to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, according to ABC News.

The committee had subpoenaed McEnany, along with some of ex-president Donald Trump’s other top cronies, in November to get to the bottom of their attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

McEnany met with the panel on Jan. 12 for a virtual interview, multiple outlets reported.

While it’s unknown what the former Trump official told the committee or what all the contents of the texts are, the panel has already revealed some of her text exchanges with Fox News host Sean Hannity the day after the Capitol insurrection.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Those texts, which were detailed in the committee’s information request to former White House adviser Ivanka Trump last month, showed Hannity offering McEnany a plan on how to handle Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol attack, including “No more stolen election talk” and keeping the then-president away from “crazy people.”

McEnany thanked the Fox host for his advice, according to the committee’s letter.

“Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook,” she wrote. “I will help reinforce.”

ABC News’ report on McEnany’s apparent cooperation with the Jan. 6 investigators came a day after CNN reported that Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, testified in front of the committee last Wednesday.