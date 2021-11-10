Judge Shoots Down Trump Attempt To Block Jan. 6 Probe

Former President Trump cannot block the House Jan. 6 Committee from accessing executive branch records created during his administration, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday evening.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia beats back an attempt by Trump to assert a power that largely belongs to sitting presidents, not former presidents: the ability to declare large swaths of information off-limits due to executive privilege.

In the lawsuit, filed in October, Trump sought to expand the ability to declare executive privilege to former presidents like himself, while arguing that the Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena was too broad and lacking in legislative grounding to be lawful.

“The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting—not enjoining— the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on Jan 6 and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again,” Chutkan’s ruling reads.

Per the subpoena, the National Archives has to begin complying on Friday, handing over dozens of schedules, notes, visitor logs, and other documents created by senior White House officials during the attempt to subvert the 2020 election.

Trump already signaled his intention to appeal Chutkan’s ruling in a filing this week, asking to be allowed to do so before she came to a decision on the matter.

Were Trump to prevail on his executive privilege claim, it could short-circuit a main avenue of accountability for all former presidents investigated for wrongdoing that took place while in office.