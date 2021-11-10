Latest
Judge Shoots Down Trump Attempt To Block Jan. 6 Probe

People wait on the National Mall outside a security perimeter for a rally of supporters of US President Donald Trump challenging the results of the 2020 US Presidential election on the Ellipse outside of the White Ho... People wait on the National Mall outside a security perimeter for a rally of supporters of US President Donald Trump challenging the results of the 2020 US Presidential election on the Ellipse outside of the White House on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Joe Biden's Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect's victory over Donald Trump. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 9, 2021 9:24 p.m.

Former President Trump cannot block the House Jan. 6 Committee from accessing executive branch records created during his administration, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday evening.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia beats back an attempt by Trump to assert a power that largely belongs to sitting presidents, not former presidents: the ability to declare large swaths of information off-limits due to executive privilege.

In the lawsuit, filed in October, Trump sought to expand the ability to declare executive privilege to former presidents like himself, while arguing that the Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena was too broad and lacking in legislative grounding to be lawful.

“The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting—not enjoining— the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on Jan 6 and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again,” Chutkan’s ruling reads.

Per the subpoena, the National Archives has to begin complying on Friday, handing over dozens of schedules, notes, visitor logs, and other documents created by senior White House officials during the attempt to subvert the 2020 election.

Trump already signaled his intention to appeal Chutkan’s ruling in a filing this week, asking to be allowed to do so before she came to a decision on the matter.

Were Trump to prevail on his executive privilege claim, it could short-circuit a main avenue of accountability for all former presidents investigated for wrongdoing that took place while in office.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
