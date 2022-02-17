Trump Must Testify In NY State’s Investigation Into His Business Practices, Judge Rules

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Roosevelt Room event at the White House May 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is requiring drug manufacturers to disclose the li... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Roosevelt Room event at the White House May 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is requiring drug manufacturers to disclose the list price of any drug covered by Medicare or Medicaid with a cost of $35 or more per month. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 17, 2022 3:23 p.m.

Former President Trump on Thursday was ordered to testify under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron also ruled that the former president and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., must comply with subpoenas that New York Attorney General Letitia James issued in December.

Engoron ordered Trump and both of his adult children to sit for a deposition within 21 days.

The Trumps can appeal the decision.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
