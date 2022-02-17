Trump Must Testify In NY State’s Investigation Into His Business Practices, Judge Rules

Former President Trump on Thursday was ordered to testify under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron also ruled that the former president and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., must comply with subpoenas that New York Attorney General Letitia James issued in December.

Engoron ordered Trump and both of his adult children to sit for a deposition within 21 days.

The Trumps can appeal the decision.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.