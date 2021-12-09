Latest
ROCHESTER, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference about the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude September 20, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died March 30 after being taken off life support following his arrest by Rochester police. (Photo by Joshua Rashaad McFadden/Getty Images)
44 mins ago ago
New York AG James Nixes Gubernatorial Bid, Seeks Trump Testimony
1 hour ago ago
Biden: US Is Among Half Of Democracies Where Democracy Is On The Decline
2 hours ago ago
A Massive Oil Spill Helped One Billionaire Avoid Paying Income Tax for 14 Years

Josh Duggar Found Guilty Of Receiving And Possessing Child Pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - APRIL 29: In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, former television personality on "19 Kids And Counting" Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest ... FAYETTEVILLE, AR - APRIL 29: In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, former television personality on "19 Kids And Counting" Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Duggar was reportedly arrested by federal agents and is being detained on a federal hold. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 9, 2021 1:50 p.m.

Josh Duggar, the oldest child of the family featured in the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting” and a one-time conservative celebrity, was found guilty of possessing child pornography by an Arkansas jury on Thursday.

A federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted Duggar in April on two counts: receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. The jury found him guilty on both.

Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment after being arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors during the trial presented evidence relating to a computer at Duggar’s used-car dealership in Arkansas. They alleged that Duggar used his work computer to send personal messages, download child porn and save pictures of notes.

Experts testified that Duggar’s computer was split into two operating systems, with one designated for business and a “hidden” section for illegal material. A Justice Department computer expert, James Fottrell, testified that sexually explicit photos and videos of children were found on Duggar’s computer, according to the AP.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Defense attorneys for Duggar reportedly argued that someone else downloaded or placed the child pornography onto the work computer, saying that no child pornography was found on Duggar’s phone or home laptop and that Duggar didn’t know how to split his computer’s operating system in two.

TPM previously reported on Duggar and his family’s ties to some key Republican politicians, tea party figures and evangelical elite, including Mike Huckabee, Sarah Palin, Scott Walker, Ted Cruz and Rick Santorum. Some of those Republicans defended the Duggars after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Josh, prompting the show’s cancelation.

Prior to the show’s airing, the Duggar’s gained national attention when head patriarch Jim Bob Duggar launched an unsuccessful bid in 2002 in the Republican primary for an Arkansas Senate seat.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: