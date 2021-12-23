Jim Jordan Has Some ‘Real Concerns’ About Jan. 6 Committee’s Interest In Him

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday predictably tensed up when asked about the Jan. 6 committee’s request for information related to the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Appearing on “Fox News Primetime” hours after he received the request, Jordan was asked to comment on it.

“I mean we just got the letter today, Brian,” Jordan replied to guest host Brian Kilmeade. But, he said, he’s “got real concerns” about the committee.

Jordan’s response to Kilmeade’s question was as frantic as other times he’s been asked about his activities on January 6.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“We’re going to review the letter,” he said, “but I gotta be honest with you. I got real concerns about any committee that will take a document and alter it and present it to the American people — completely mislead the American people like they did last week,” Jordan said, appearing to refer to a hearing earlier this month where Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the committee, read part of a text that an at-the-time unnamed lawmaker had sent to Meadows.

In a chin-scratching defense of Jordan, the right-wing outlet the Federalist soon outed the lawmaker as the sender while simultaneously accusing Schiff of purposefully distorting the text. (The “misrepresentation,” in sum, amounted to changing an em dash to a period.) The outlet also wailed that Schiff had failed to mention that Jordan was not sending his own thoughts on how to subvert the election, he was forwarding along a lawyer’s thoughts.

Shortly after publishing its supposedly groundbreaking revelation, Jordan’s office confirmed to Politico that Jordan was the lawmaker behind the text.

NEW: Rep. Jim Jordan's office is confirming he sent this text (left) to Mark Meadows.



The Jan. 6 commitee revealed half of this longer message (right), which was a forwarded legal argument by former Pentagon IG Joseph Schmitz.https://t.co/iXTFU8Q0NThttps://t.co/iXTFU8Q0NT pic.twitter.com/HJZaRHj9lN — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 15, 2021

In his response to Kilmeade, Jordan also griped about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to veto an effort by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to place Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) on the Jan. 6 committee. Both had voted to challenge the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Jordan’s latest appearance on Fox News adds to his string of minor freakouts in the past several months whenever he’s asked whether he spoke to Trump on Jan. 6.

Since he first appeared to admit to reporters that he spoke to Trump on the day of the insurrection, Jordan has gone back and forth on whether he did in fact have any conversations with the then-president and, if so, when and how often those talks occurred.

Watch Jordan’s remarks below: