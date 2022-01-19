Report: Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenaed Eric Trump And Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Phone Records

The Jan. 6 committee has reportedly subpoenaed and obtained phone records from Eric Trump, one of former President Trump’s adult children, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., according to CNN.

Multiple sources told CNN that the phone records obtained by the committee are part of a new series of call detail records subpoenaed from communication companies, which provide logs that show incoming and outgoing calls, as well as the date, time and duration of calls. The records also include a log of text messages, but not the substance or content in them.

CNN noted that the committee’s subpoena of phone records from Guilfoyle and Eric Trump appear to be the first subpoena that the committee has issued towards a member of the Trump family. The subpoenas come amid the former president’s legal battles against the committee in an effort to block its access to White House records during his administration.

According to CNN, the newly obtained records include the cell phone number used by Eric Trump as well as the number for Guilfoyle’s phone, which the committee previously identified in text message exchanges with other witnesses.

However, there is no indication that the committee has directly subpoenaed either Eric Trump or Guilfoyle requesting interviews or documents, according to CNN. There is no evidence either that subpoenas of communication records have been issued to Trump’s other adult children, such as Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump Jr., or the former president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Last month, the committee released text messages that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows provided to the panel before he went back to stonewalling. Among the texts Meadows produced in his short-term engagement with the committee was a series sent from Donald Trump Jr., pleading for Meadows to urge the then-president to “condemn” the insurrection as it unfolded.

Both Eric Trump and Guilfoyle were involved with boosting the former president’s election fraud falsehoods, which included speaking at the “Stop the Steal” rally that occurred hours before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on the day of the joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Guilfoyle was also involved in raising money for the Trump campaign and the rally.

Last November, ProPublica reported that Guilfoyle bragged about raising millions for the rally in text messages. Guilfoyle’s attorney denied that the text messages were related to the rally or that she was involved with fundraising or giving the green light to speakers.

The committee on Tuesday also issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and other key players in the former president’s orbit, which include Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. The subpoenas to the group, which includes three lawyers that at one point represented Trump’s campaign, show the committee’s expanding scope: In addition to the deadly Capitol insurrection itself, the panel is looking into the months-long effort to sow doubt about — and ultimately overturn — the 2020 election results.

Last month, CNN reported that the committee has subpoenaed the phone records of more than 100 people, which include a number of former Trump officials and associates such as Meadows.