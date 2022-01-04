Jan. 6 Committee Requests Hannity’s Cooperation And Reveals New Texts To Meadows

The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday requested Fox News anchor Sean Hannity’s cooperation with its investigation and provided more details on his texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In a letter to Hannity, the chairs, Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), write that information the committee has received indicates that Hannity had “advance knowledge” regarding former President Trump and his legal team’s planning for Jan. 6. Thompson and Cheney note that Hannity appeared to express “concerns” and provided advice to Trump and certain White House staff.

The chairs wrote that the committee possesses dozens of text messages Hannity sent to and received from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others related to the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s efforts to challenge the results.

The committee made clear that it is specifically focused on Hannity’s communications with Trump, White House staff and the former president”s legal team between Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2021.

Read the committee’s letter to Hannity below: