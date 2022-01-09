Jan. 6 Committee Weighs Asking Pence For Voluntary Interview

Latest
By
|
January 9, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee is reportedly considering formally requesting former Vice President Pence to appear voluntarily before the panel for an interview as soon as this month, according to Politico and CNN.

The committee’s potential move to request a voluntary interview with Pence comes as the panel reportedly considers airing public hearings during primetime hours. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chairs the committee, told Bloomberg News last week that the panel views the potential decision as a way for the public to have “the best opportunity” to hear testimony and evaluate evidence. Thompson added that the public hearings could happen in late March or early April, but the committee is still “working toward” a set date.

On Friday, Thompson told NPR that he estimates that the request to Pence would likely be issued sometime this month.

“I think you could expect that before the month’s out,” Thompson told NPR.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who serves on the committee, also told CNN on Friday about the panel’s interest in speaking with the former VP and that placing a request for his appearance is on the table.

“As the chair has indicated, we intend to extend that invitation fairly soon,” Schiff told CNN.

Pence, who presided over the Senate on the day of the joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory last year, was a target by former President Trump and his allies for refusing to play along with Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud. Pence was among the lawmakers whose lives were endangered on Jan. 6, 2021 when a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol after the then-President urged them to “fight like hell” to overturn the election results during a “Stop the Steal” rally hours before the attack. Some of the Trump supporters were heard chanting “hang Mike Pence” as they breached the Capitol building.

In the past year, Pence has defended his defiance of Trump’s pressure to overturn the election results.

The committee has also sought information from several members of Pence’s inner circle. Former chief of staff Marc Short, former communications adviser Alyssa Farah and former national security adviser Keith Kellogg have reportedly already cooperated with the committee. However, Pence has not committed to cooperating with the panel.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
