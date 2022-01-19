Latest
51 mins ago ago
SCOTUS Denies Trump Bid To Block Jan. 6 Records In 8-1 Ruling
7 hours ago ago
National Archives On Verge Of Giving Trump Docs To Jan 6 Committee
8 hours ago ago
Utah GOP Leader Claimed He Tested Negative For COVID After Reportedly Testing Positive Twice

Jan 6. Committee Subpoenas White Nationalist Pro-Trump Activists

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: White supremacist Nick Fuentes speaks as America First protesters are gathered in front of the Gracie Mansion to protest vaccination mandates in New York City, United States on November 13... NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: White supremacist Nick Fuentes speaks as America First protesters are gathered in front of the Gracie Mansion to protest vaccination mandates in New York City, United States on November 13, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 19, 2022 6:24 p.m.

The Jan. 6 Committee issued a subpoena on Wednesday to far-right activist Nick Fuentes and one of his associates, the panel announced.

Fuentes and his associate Patrick Casey were on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, and also attended pro-Big Lie rallies in D.C. on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.

The panel says in the subpoenas that the two were calling “for the destruction of the Republican Party for failing to overturn the election.”

Fuentes is an avowed Holocaust denier who has spent time with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). He leads a group called the “Groyper Army,” who were also present at the Capitol.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

After Jan. 6, the group splintered between Casey and Fuentes, with members expressing fear over “FBI infiltration.”

The panel notes that on Jan. 7, Fuentes tweeted that “The Capitol Siege was fucking awesome and I’m not going to pretend it wasn’t.”

It also raises bizarre reports that Fuentes received more than $250,000 in bitcoin from a French computer programmer. The FBI has reportedly looked into whether that was linked to funding for events on Jan. 6.

Both Fuentes and Casey, the committee says, received earlier requests to speak with the panel. In November, both of them declined to speak with the committee per the voluntary request.

The subpoena for Casey cites a message he sent on his Telegram channel at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 — just after insurgents broke into the Capitol.

“It’s happening,” he wrote.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: