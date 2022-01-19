Jan 6. Committee Subpoenas White Nationalist Pro-Trump Activists

The Jan. 6 Committee issued a subpoena on Wednesday to far-right activist Nick Fuentes and one of his associates, the panel announced.

Fuentes and his associate Patrick Casey were on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, and also attended pro-Big Lie rallies in D.C. on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.

The panel says in the subpoenas that the two were calling “for the destruction of the Republican Party for failing to overturn the election.”

Fuentes is an avowed Holocaust denier who has spent time with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). He leads a group called the “Groyper Army,” who were also present at the Capitol.

After Jan. 6, the group splintered between Casey and Fuentes, with members expressing fear over “FBI infiltration.”

The panel notes that on Jan. 7, Fuentes tweeted that “The Capitol Siege was fucking awesome and I’m not going to pretend it wasn’t.”

It also raises bizarre reports that Fuentes received more than $250,000 in bitcoin from a French computer programmer. The FBI has reportedly looked into whether that was linked to funding for events on Jan. 6.

Both Fuentes and Casey, the committee says, received earlier requests to speak with the panel. In November, both of them declined to speak with the committee per the voluntary request.

The subpoena for Casey cites a message he sent on his Telegram channel at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 — just after insurgents broke into the Capitol.

“It’s happening,” he wrote.