Jan. 6 Committee Issues Subpoena To Phil Waldron, Creator Of Big Lie PowerPoint

Phil Waldron, one of the primary conspiracy theorists to push the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen, received a subpoena on Thursday from the Jan. 6 Committee.

Waldron gained notoriety recently after a PowerPoint presentation surfaced that Waldron had helped to create. The slideshow advanced a theory of how Republican members of Congress could throw out Joe Biden’s electoral votes. That presentation found its way into the hands of then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, the committee has said.

According to the subpoena, Waldron claimed to have met with Meadows “6-8 times” before the Capitol insurrection.

The panel has been examining the PowerPoint as it bears down on Meadows’ role in the insurrection and in promoting the Big Lie.

The committee released texts this week from various Fox News hosts and members of Congress to Meadows. The Fox News hosts asked Meadows to tell Trump to call off the insurgents who had taken over the Capitol; the members of Congress appeared to be giving Meadows advice on how best to overturn the result and, in one case, apologizing for failing to do so.

Waldron, a retired army colonel, reportedly attended an Oval Office meeting with Trump on Nov. 25, along with several Pennsylvania state lawmakers.

The subpoena demands that Waldron appear for a Jan. 17 deposition, and that he hand over records about his activities related to the insurrection and Big Lie by Jan. 10.

Panel Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement that Waldron was “apparently in communication with officials in the Trump White House and in Congress discussing his theories in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack.”

Thompson described the PowerPoint as an “alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election.”

The PowerPoint in question advocated for Mike Pence to reject electors from swing states, and also proposed that National Guard soldiers “secure” paper ballots in other swing states once congressional certification was delayed.