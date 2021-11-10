Latest
8 hours ago ago
5 Points On How Trump’s Latest Endorsement Shows GOP Embrace Of Armed Militancy
10 hours ago ago
BIF Supporting GOPer Decries Backlash As Trump Throws A Fit Over Legislation He Failed To Achieve
12 hours ago ago
Trump and His Cornfield Still Haunt the GOP

Jan. 6 Committee Seeks Information From Several Members Of Pence’s Inner Circle

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress has reconvened to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral C... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress has reconvened to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump, hours after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and disrupted proceedings. (Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 10, 2021 6:46 p.m.

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 is looking into gathering information from at least five people close to former Vice President Mike Pence, according to CNN.

The committee reportedly subpoenaed Keith Kellogg, who served as national security adviser, on Tuesday. Kellogg accompanied former President Trump for most of Jan. 6 as the then-President’s supporters breached the Capitol on the day of the joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

According to CNN, some individuals within Pence’s inner circle may be open — whether voluntarily or through a “friendly subpoena” — to offer critical information detailing Trump and his allies’ efforts to pressure the then-VP to overturn the 2020 election results.

Some Pence aides have reportedly shown that they are more willing to engage with the panel than previously known.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Last week, Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) confirmed to CNN that the panel has been reaching out to members of Pence’s inner circle, who had a mixed reaction to the effort.

“Well, yes and no,” Thompson told CNN when asked if Pence associates had been cooperative. “I don’t want to just say yes, when there have been some people who clearly have said no. So we’ve had, you know, people on both sides.”

Thompson declined to disclose the names of any of the Pence aides that the committee has contacted or been in discussions with.

However, the list reportedly consists of Pence’s former chief counsel Greg Jacob and former chief of staff Marc Short, according to CNN.

Additionally, a source with knowledge told CNN that Pence’s former chief of staff Nick Ayers, former legislative affairs director Chris Hodgson, political adviser Marty Obst, and former special assistant Zach Bauer are also of potential interest to the committee.

CNN also noted that Alyssa Farah,  former Pence press secretary and Trump communications aide Alyssa Farah who left the administration a month before Trump left office, has voluntarily met with Republicans on the committee — Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — and provided information.

Obst denied to CNN in an email that he had any contact with the committee nor that any of its members reached out to him.

CNN’s report comes a day after a federal judge barred Trump from blocking the Jan. 6 committee from accessing executive branch records created during his administration. Trump had already signaled his intention to appeal the ruling in a filing this week, requesting permission to do so before the judge reached a decision on the matter.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: