It’s Possible That There Isn’t A Kraken That Needs Releasing After All, Powell Concedes

So about that Kraken…

In pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s latest attempt to fend off the sanctions she and other MAGA lawyers were slapped with for pushing a sham lawsuit over the 2020 election in Michigan, Powell quietly made an admission about the election conspiracy theories that were the linchpin of that lawsuit and many others regarding the election.

“Millions of Americans believe the central contentions of the complaint to be true, and perhaps they are,” Powell stated in a motion filed on Monday.

“Perhaps” is quite a departure from the lawyer’s declaration in November 2020 that then-President Donald Trump “won this election in a landslide” (he didn’t) and her promise to expose the massive voter fraud that she and other Trump cronies claimed had rigged the election (there was no massive voter fraud).

“I’m going to release the Kraken,” Powell vowed at the time.

Powell’s latest filing also argued that her absurd lawsuit wasn’t absurd because state legislatures have been enacting laws “ in response to concerns similar to those raised in the complaint.”

…..But those laws, which were ushered in by pro-Trump Republicans attempting to restrict voting access and gain more control over how elections are administered, sprung from the fake voter fraud conspiracy theories Powell and her ilk were peddling without evidence as they tried to overturn the election on Trump’s behalf.

Read Powell’s filing below: