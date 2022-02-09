Latest
10 mins ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee Issues Subpoena To Trump Advisor Peter Navarro
3 hours ago ago
Rudy Giuliani Asked Michigan Prosecutor To Hand Over Voting Machines In 2020
5 hours ago ago
McConnell Laughs Off Trump’s Efforts To Oust Him As Leader

It’s Possible That There Isn’t A Kraken That Needs Releasing After All, Powell Concedes

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, left, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on ... UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, left, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 9, 2022 11:48 a.m.

So about that Kraken…

In pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s latest attempt to fend off the sanctions she and other MAGA lawyers were slapped with for pushing a sham lawsuit over the 2020 election in Michigan, Powell quietly made an admission about the election conspiracy theories that were the linchpin of that lawsuit and many others regarding the election.

“Millions of Americans believe the central contentions of the complaint to be true, and perhaps they are,” Powell stated in a motion filed on Monday.

“Perhaps” is quite a departure from the lawyer’s declaration in November 2020 that then-President Donald Trump “won this election in a landslide” (he didn’t) and her promise to expose the massive voter fraud that she and other Trump cronies claimed had rigged the election (there was no massive voter fraud).

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“I’m going to release the Kraken,” Powell vowed at the time.

Powell’s latest filing also argued that her absurd lawsuit wasn’t absurd because state legislatures have been enacting laws “in response to concerns similar to those raised in the complaint.”

…..But those laws, which were ushered in by pro-Trump Republicans attempting to restrict voting access and gain more control over how elections are administered, sprung from the fake voter fraud conspiracy theories Powell and her ilk were peddling without evidence as they tried to overturn the election on Trump’s behalf.

Read Powell’s filing below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: