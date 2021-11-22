Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Others

The Jan. 6 Committee sent subpoenas to five more people involved in organizing rallies on the day of the Capitol insurrection, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones.

The panel also issued demands for records and interviews to Taylor Budowich, former President Trump’s current spokesman, and to Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence — a couple that helped organize events aimed at contesting the results of the 2020 election.

The subpoenas come as the panel continues its wide-ranging investigation of Trump’s attempt to subvert the 2020 election. Document requests have asked for everything from White House notes on the day of the attack to information about pre-election plans by the former president to cast doubt on the results.

But in the newest batch of subpoenas, announced on Monday, the panel is focusing closely on provocateurs of the far-right and those who played behind-the-scenes but significant roles in staging events dedicated to Trump’s subversion campaign.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Roger Stone, pardoned by Trump last year, is asked in a subpoena about his statement that he had been asked “to lead a march to the Capitol” from the White House ellipse on Jan. 6. The panel is also interested in Stone’s security detail on Jan. 5 and 6, which included Oath Keepers — one of whom has been indicted.

Alex Jones, the conspiracy-mongering Infowars host, received a subpoena asking about his involvement in multiple rallies scheduled around the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jones played an outsized role in spreading conspiracy theories that the election was stolen, and was involved in organizing a number of rallies before Jan. 6 dedicated to the supposed theft of the 2020 election. Jones attended the rally on the ellipse on Jan. 6, and made his way to the Capitol building grounds, where he yelled from a loudspeaker.

The panel wants to know why Jones’s location on the Capitol grounds appeared to coincide with the location of a rally organized there by Ali Alexander, another MAGA activist. It also asks Jones why he referred to Trump’s tweet that Jan. 6 would be “wild” as “one of the most historic events in American history.”

The subpoenas also suggest that the panel has gathered more information about how the rally on the ellipse itself was organized.

Referring to information from its own investigation, the panel suggested that Budowich, the Trump spokesperson, was involved in steering $200,000 to an unnamed 501(c)4 non-profit organization to pay for an advertising campaign to persuade people to attend the rally.

Stockton reportedly stayed in close communication with organizers of the rally itself. A participant in the We Build The Wall fundraiser, Stockton reportedly expressed concern about plans to organize a march from the White House to the steps of the Capitol building.

His wife, Jennifer Lawrence, received a subpoena asking for information about work she performed to help Women For America First pull off the Jan. 6 rally.