This article was originally published at ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.

About a dozen women chitchatted in Spanish between forkfuls of a tres leches cake. They spoke about their hopes and dreams — learning to drive, speaking English, visiting a son who had been deported. Some brought their young children, who scurried around them, circling the tables and tugging at their shirts, before the older kids nudged them into a nearby playroom, giving the women space to talk. The women were from Mexico and Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador. Some settled here in west Michigan decades ago and had already become U.S. citizens or permanent residents. Others were more recent arrivals, with pending asylum cases. All of them said they had been abused by their current or former partners. And they had gathered at this informal support group, hosted by a local nonprofit, to talk.

I’m a ProPublica reporter in Detroit, and my colleague Melissa Sanchez is in Chicago. We each drove over 100 miles last summer to be in this room because we were working on a story. It published in mid-October, and it’s about how the immigration policies of President Donald Trump’s administration have made life more perilous for victims of domestic abuse. While reporting, we had heard about the pervasive presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in west Michigan, and we wanted to hear from immigrant women there who were living through domestic abuse. How did they weigh whether it was safer to stay with an abusive partner or to seek help from law enforcement, knowing they might be detained — and even deported?

That night, a young woman with a toddler told us that she called 911 about a year earlier, after her boyfriend slapped her when he was drunk. If he hit her today, she said, she wouldn’t dial that number again. With arrests by federal immigration officers constantly in the news, she said, the risk is too great.

None of the others in the room said they were currently living with an abusive partner. Those women were out there, the group’s facilitators told us. But they were too afraid to even leave their homes.

After the meeting, as empty paper plates were cleared from the tables, the facilitators told us about E. She was once a regular at the meetings, they said, but hadn’t been around in a while. They worried about her. We asked if E. might be open to talking with us and, after a few texts, we learned that she was — if we could be ready to talk in about 20 minutes.

We hurried back to our nearby lodgings, dialed E.’s number and put her on speakerphone. In Spanish, Melissa explained what we were reporting on, why it was so important to hear from somebody like her and the kinds of questions we wanted to ask. Then we began the interview.

E., who asked not to be fully identified, told us that she avoids going out unless it’s absolutely necessary. She’d heard harrowing stories about women at the immigration detention center in Michigan where other women we’d interviewed were locked up. As we described in our story, several had been arrested here in Kent County when local police responded to domestic violence calls. E. doesn’t want to end up in ICE custody herself or, worse, deported.

For the sake of her kids, E. said, she tolerates her husband’s abuse in silence.

When he tells her she’s “nobody here” and to “go back to your country,” she said she puts her head down. When he pulls her hair in bed and says she belongs to him, she said she pretends it’s a joke. When he asks for the money she makes from selling food at a local factory, she said she hands it over.

A filing in E.’s immigration case says her husband is a U.S. citizen who has been “verbally and financially abusive” and has threatened to take away the child they share. E. said that, except for the hair pulling, he isn’t physically abusive.

(Like the other women we interviewed, E. asked that ProPublica not interview her alleged abuser because she’s afraid he will retaliate against her, take away her children or call ICE. To report these women’s stories, we interviewed attorneys, advocates, family and others who interacted with them. When available, we also reviewed text messages, and records from law enforcement and immigration court.)

E. said her husband doesn’t overtly threaten her with calling ICE. But she said she found a hotline number for the agency written in his journal, alongside a description of his ideal woman: obedient and submissive.

That reminded us of what a local immigration attorney, Catherine Villanueva, had told us: “We have this idea that we’re deporting these really bad people,” she said. “What we’re doing is we’re empowering the bad people who are already here.”

We asked E. if she had ever called the police to report her husband’s abuse. Her answer came quickly: No. Her husband is frail. She worries police officers will look at both of them and decide that he’s the victim. “They won’t see me as the abused one,” she said. “If I called the police, the one who would wind up losing is me.”

When we reached out to federal officials for our story, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement that ICE is targeting the “worst of the worst.” The real story, she added, is the “American women whose lives have been taken by illegal alien criminals.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that “we will never apologize for deporting illegal aliens, because that’s how we save lives.” As part of our reporting, we examined the backgrounds of the women we interviewed. Most had no criminal records we could find.

People in law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office in Kent County told us that they wanted everybody to feel safe reaching out to report crimes, regardless of their immigration status. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said that he and a Spanish-speaking assistant prosecutor met with local advocates for immigrants who are victims of domestic violence “to try and lower that barrier, to make people understand that we see them as victims and want to serve them as victims.”

“But,” he added, “we can talk all we want, and still, I think it’s still difficult.”

Indeed, Angelica Ferrer, the victim witness coordinator in Becker’s office, said she used to be able to tell victims that if they came to court, “we’re not going to have ICE here.” She doesn’t say that to them anymore. “That is a choice that you have to make,” she said. “I can’t guarantee that you won’t be stopped on the way to court.”

Providing support for immigrants who are domestic abuse victims has long been extraordinarily difficult. But over five months of reporting, Melissa and I kept coming up against the same pervasive fear: In the current climate, nobody can really keep them safe.

Yet we heard from a lot of folks in Kent County who are trying to reach people like E., whether from positions in law enforcement, via social service agencies or as volunteers. Mary Sue Stegehuis, a retired teacher, is involved with a grassroots group called Hope for Neighbors. Even though she doesn’t know Spanish, she visits women in ICE custody, usually with a bilingual friend, and she stays in touch with them through a messaging app. She prints their stories — many involving domestic abuse — on homemade prayer cards, with an image of Mary, Joseph and Jesus migrating from Egypt on one side. Sharing the cards with others in the community, she told us, is meant to ensure that their stories don’t disappear, even if the women aren’t in the room to tell them.