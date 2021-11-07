House GOPers Turn Against 13 Colleagues Who Voted For Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

So the backlash begins.

House Republicans swiftly took aim at 13 of their colleagues who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday night, despite the legislation’s bipartisan passage in the Senate last August.

On Friday night, the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed 228-206, with 13 Republicans in support and six progressive Democrats voting against it after it was delayed by several moderate Democrats who insisted that the House wait for a Congressional Budget Office analysis of the bill.

The bill’s passage occurred after Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) announced a deal with moderates to hold a vote on both the bipartisan infrastructure package, as well as a procedural step for the BBB on Friday night. In a statement, Jayapal noted that moderates vowed to vote for BBB “no later than the week of November 15.”

Although they claim to be supportive of investments in infrastructure, the House Republicans who voted against the bill misleadingly claim that their opposition is based on the bipartisan infrastructure bill being “linked” to Democrats’ Build Back Better plan, which can pass in the Senate with a simple majority.

Here are the House Republicans who slammed the BIF as Democrats’ “spending spree” (despite 19 GOP senators supporting the bill earlier this year) and attacked their colleagues who voted in support of BIF:

My statement on my vote against House Democrats’ Infrastructure Bill/Pathway to Socialism: pic.twitter.com/IsD3ULetGl — Rep. Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) November 6, 2021

My thoughts on the President’s Budget Boondoggle Reconciliation and “Infrastructure” votes: pic.twitter.com/oiEgZBvTUJ — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) November 6, 2021

My statement on H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/FfOG0UF5lE — Glenn "GT" Thompson (@CongressmanGT) November 6, 2021

It's unfortunate that passing a bill to tackle infrastructure also unlocks a multi-trillion-dollar tax-and-spending spree that will place a staggering debt on the next generation of Americans, increase inflation, and leave our economy worse off. https://t.co/FE9m9IKmjT — Rep. Burgess Owens (@RepBurgessOwens) November 6, 2021

Voted against the partisan infrastructure package tonight. Read below for my statement ⬇️https://t.co/7jXY5LiioT — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 6, 2021

While our nation’s infrastructure is in desperate need of repair, I cannot, in good conscience, vote in favor of any part of this multi-trillion dollar package. Read my full statement at the link below. #CA21https://t.co/wAyHYUHkz9 — Rep. David Valadao (@RepDavidValadao) November 6, 2021

Good-faith efforts to improve our nation's infrastructure were used as a bargaining chip for a multi-trillion dollar spending and tax hike plan. I will keep fighting for responsible, commonsense policies that make life more affordable for Californians I represent. pic.twitter.com/445l9h6vqT — Young Kim (@RepYoungKim) November 6, 2021

My statement on my vote against President Biden & Speaker Pelosi’s $1,200,000,000,000 “infrastructure” bill. pic.twitter.com/B7FvLDAh7i — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) November 6, 2021

I voted no on Speaker Pelosi’s infrastructure bill last night b/c it does more to put our kids & grandkids into debt than it does to fix roads, bridges, & critical infrastructure that Pennsylvanians rely on. Less than half of this bill goes towards traditional infrastructure. 1/3 — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) November 6, 2021

I just voted NO against Democrats’ infrastructure bill. Texans deserve more than a bill that ignores the needs of the American people and contains less than 25% of funding for actual infrastructure. — Judge Carter (@JudgeCarter) November 6, 2021

As Hoosier families face the devastating ramifications of President Biden’s inflation and supply chain crises, the Democrats’ socialist tax and spend scheme is astonishingly out of touch with the American people. Read my full statement: https://t.co/czPHQ5zabm pic.twitter.com/zBbi5qXjyC — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) November 6, 2021

Taken together, Democrats’ bills will only compound the cost-of-living pressures facing hardworking Arkansas families now and into the future due to the immense increase in total government debt burdens. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/b5YOXJ1Pw1 — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) November 6, 2021

I have always been committed to addressing our nation’s glaring infrastructure needs in an effective and forward-thinking way. But the DC Democrats have been content in going it alone, funding their Green New Deal agenda over roads, bridges, ports, and airports. (2/3) — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) November 6, 2021

My statement on today’s vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. pic.twitter.com/toDaN3iWbe — Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) November 6, 2021

I just voted NO on the Democrats’ Infrastructure legislation.



My full statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iekBjanbD2 — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) November 6, 2021

It doesn’t matter what clever name Biden and Pelosi give their legislation. It’s all just lipstick on the pig that is their massive tax and spending spree. That means more fuel on the fire of inflation and an ever-gluttonous federal bureaucracy. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) November 6, 2021

In the middle of the night, House Democrats just passed a $625 billion bill and set up their $1.75 trillion socialist boondoggle for passage. The American people will not forget! — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) November 6, 2021

I voted against the Democrats' so-called "infrastructure" bill.



It’s a shill for the Green New Deal and unlocks the next step in their socialist vision.



Arkansans want effective solutions—not reckless policies that mortgage the futures of our children and grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/Xlf1qXM82n — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) November 6, 2021

While you were sleeping, the Democrats passed their “infrastructure” bill. I voted no because it is filled with pork & only 10% is actual infrastructure. Michigan’s roads and bridges need repairs, but the wasteful spending in this bill will harm America for generations to come. — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) November 6, 2021

Republicans who hand over their voting card to Nancy Pelosi to pass Biden’s Communist takeover of America will feel the anger of the GOP voter. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021

Vote for this infrastructure bill and I will primary the hell out of you. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 6, 2021

I remember when Red Bull had to pay a settlement for false advertising when their drink didn’t ACTUALLY give people wings.



These fraudulent RINOs should get the same treatment for advertising themselves as Republicans but governing as Democrats. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 6, 2021