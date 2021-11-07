House GOPers Turn Against 13 Colleagues Who Voted For Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

So the backlash begins.
House Republicans swiftly took aim at 13 of their colleagues who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday night, despite the legislation’s bipartisan passage in the Senate last August.
On Friday night, the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed 228-206, with 13 Republicans in support and six progressive Democrats voting against it after it was delayed by several moderate Democrats who insisted that the House wait for a Congressional Budget Office analysis of the bill.
The bill’s passage occurred after Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) announced a deal with moderates to hold a vote on both the bipartisan infrastructure package, as well as a procedural step for the BBB on Friday night. In a statement, Jayapal noted that moderates vowed to vote for BBB “no later than the week of November 15.”
Although they claim to be supportive of investments in infrastructure, the House Republicans who voted against the bill misleadingly claim that their opposition is based on the bipartisan infrastructure bill being “linked” to Democrats’ Build Back Better plan, which can pass in the Senate with a simple majority.
Here are the House Republicans who slammed the BIF as Democrats’ “spending spree” (despite 19 GOP senators supporting the bill earlier this year) and attacked their colleagues who voted in support of BIF: