House Dems Demand McCarthy Take Action Against Gosar After Tweet Depicting Violence

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joined several members of her caucus in calling for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to take action against Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) following the GOP congressman’s tweet depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and President Biden.

On Sunday, Gosar tweeted an anime-themed video that depicts a cartoon warrior with his face photoshopped onto it killing Ocasio-Cortez and attacking Biden with swords. Twitter users swiftly demanded the social media giant suspend Gosar’s account, and Twitter soon flagged the tweet as a violation of the platform’s hateful conduct policy.

Ocasio-Cortez also hit back at Gosar on Monday night, tweeting that the GOP congressman is “just a collection of wet toothpicks” who espouses “white supremacy” because “deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself.”

Other House Democrats, including Pelosi, on Tuesday joined in on demanding McCarthy hold Gosar accountable for his incendiary tweet.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated. @GOPLeader should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate. https://t.co/qX8kMbiZ8n — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 9, 2021

In any other workplace in this country, threatening to kill a colleague would get you fired. I’m calling on all of my Republican colleagues to condemn Paul Gosar and his vile tweets. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) November 9, 2021

This is sick behavior from Rep. Paul Gosar. He tweeted out the video showing him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez from both his official account and personal account. In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired. pic.twitter.com/0ygBfE6bEL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 9, 2021

There was a time when making light of murdering a colleague would elicit unified outrage.



But not in McCarthy’s GOP.



In McCarthy’s GOP they want to punish members who voted for infrastructure.



That’s right, infrastructure.



But condoning violence — that’s A-okay.



It’s sick. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 9, 2021

According to CNN, Reps. Joe Neguse (D-CO) and Matt Cartwright (D-PA) joined Dingell and Lieu in a statement calling on McCarthy to take action against Gosar.

It is unclear whether McCarthy will response to Democrats’ demand. TPM reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment.