House Dems Demand McCarthy Take Action Against Gosar After Tweet Depicting Violence

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joined several members of her caucus in calling for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to take action against Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) following the GOP congressman’s tweet depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and President Biden.
On Sunday, Gosar tweeted an anime-themed video that depicts a cartoon warrior with his face photoshopped onto it killing Ocasio-Cortez and attacking Biden with swords. Twitter users swiftly demanded the social media giant suspend Gosar’s account, and Twitter soon flagged the tweet as a violation of the platform’s hateful conduct policy.
Ocasio-Cortez also hit back at Gosar on Monday night, tweeting that the GOP congressman is “just a collection of wet toothpicks” who espouses “white supremacy” because “deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself.”
Other House Democrats, including Pelosi, on Tuesday joined in on demanding McCarthy hold Gosar accountable for his incendiary tweet.
According to CNN, Reps. Joe Neguse (D-CO) and Matt Cartwright (D-PA) joined Dingell and Lieu in a statement calling on McCarthy to take action against Gosar.
It is unclear whether McCarthy will response to Democrats’ demand. TPM reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment.