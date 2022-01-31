The Sausage Making: House Democrats Gang Up To Remind Everyone They Still Care About Climate

Your intermittent update on how Build Back Better negotiations are going.

A group of House Democrats from both the progressive and moderate wings of the party came together Monday to remind reporters that, yes, they still want to pass climate legislation.

Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) expressed optimism that if Democrats build upon what’s already been agreed to and try to do “a few things well for longer,” they’ll be able to resuscitate some version of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill that can pass both chambers.

She and other members on the call alluded to, of course, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who dragged out negotiations for months only to leave the table late last year. He and other Democratic senators said Monday that there have been no “formal” conversations since the explosion, though some have expressed hope that there is still enough agreement between Manchin, fellow problem senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and the rest of the party to produce a salvageable reconciliation package.

“We’ve talked about a lot of different categories of things that could and could not be done,” Manchin said.

In the important ways, the Senate is largely still in the same position on the reconciliation bill that it’s been in for months — whatever they can get from Manchin is what they’ll live with. But after he took his most recent offer off the table, suggesting they instead start the whole, long, self-damaging process over again, it remains unclear if he’ll help pass anything.

Or as Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) quipped on the climate call: “If Congress had a slogan institutionally, it would be something like ‘solving yesterday’s problems tomorrow, maybe.’”

Looking Abroad On Climate, For Now