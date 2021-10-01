Here’s Who Got The Jan. 6 Panel’s Latest Round Of Subpoenas

The Jan. 6 Committee issued another round of subpoenas this week, focusing this time on people who were involved with planning the rally from which former President Trump told supporters to go and “fight” before they left to storm the Capitol.

The subpoenas go to eleven people involved in either organizing or supporting the Jan. 6 rally at the ellipse, colloquially known as the “Stop the Steal” rally but titled on government permits as the “March to Save America.”

They come after House investigators issued subpoenas last week to four Trump cronies who played key roles in egging the former President on in the Big Lie and, potentially, in inciting the insurrection itself.

To be clear, this weeks’ list is a mixture of rally organizers, former Trump White House staffers, and independent vendors that the rally contracted. Some don’t necessarily have any ties to the politics of the event.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Here’s our guide to who they are.

Amy Kremer

Position: Founder and chair of Women for America First

What we know:

Kremer leads the group that organized the Stop the Steal rally.

She reportedly said in December 2020 that the White House was aware of elements of planning for the Jan. 6 event.

Kremer spoke at the Jan. 6 rally.

What the committee wants to know:

How was the Jan. 6 rally organized?

What communications took place between organizers and White House officials?

Kylie Kremer

Position: Founder and executive director of Women for America First

What we know:

The daughter of Amy Kremer, Kylie reportedly suggested that her mother contact Mark Meadows about planning issues around the Jan. 6 rally on Jan. 3.

The younger Kremer also spoke at the Jan. 6 rally.

What the committee wants to know:

How was the Jan. 6 rally organized?

What communications took place between organizers and White House officials?

President Trump speaks from a Jumbotron screen as crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Cindy Chafian

Position: Conservative activist, founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition

What we know:

Helped organize Jan. 6 rally in its early stages, before being shunted to working on a separate, Jan. 5 rally at Freedom Plaza.

Filed the first permit application for the rally.

Chafian reportedly traveled from the rally to outside of the Capitol in a golf cart while the insurrection was taking place.

What the committee wants to know:

How was the Jan. 5 rally at Freedom Plaza organized?

How was the Jan. 6 rally organized?

What communications took place between organizers and White House officials?

Caroline Wren

Position: Listed on the Stop the Steal event permit as “VIP advisor,” Trump fundraiser

What we know:

Wren reportedly played an active role in organizing logistics, budgeting, and messaging around the Jan. 6 rally.

She reportedly pushed — and failed — to have more extreme figures like Ali Alexander and Alex Jones speak at the rally on the ellipse.

What the committee wants to know:

Did rally organizers communicate with White House officials?

How was the rally organized?

Maggie Mulvaney

Position: Listed on the event permit as “VIP Lead”

What we know:

Mulvaney reportedly escorted VIPs at the event from the White House to their seats.

A niece of former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, she began working in the office of Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) on Jan. 3.

What the committee wants to know:

What conversations did White House officials and event organizers have before the rally?

How was the rally organized?

Trump supporters near the US Capitol following a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Justin Caporale

Position: Listed on the event permit as project manager, former Melania Trump aide

What we know:

Caporale reportedly worked on logistics around the event with Caroline Wren.

He works at Event Strategies, Inc., a company whose email address was included in permitting paperwork for the rally.

What the committee wants to know:

How was the Jan. 6 rally organized?

What communications took place between organizers and White House officials?

Tim Unes

Position: Listed on the event permit as stage manager, head of Event Strategies, Inc.

What we know:

Unes is president of Event Strategies, Inc., which was listed as stage manager for the rally.

The Trump 2020 campaign paid Unes’s firm $1.3 million during the re-election effort.

What the committee wants to know:

How was the Jan. 6 rally organized?

What communications took place between organizers and White House officials?

Megan Powers

Position: Listed on the event permit as operations manager for scheduling and guidance at the rally

What we know:

Powers and her company, MPowers Consulting LLC, were described on a permit for the event as “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance.”

A Linkedin profile listed for Powers and reported by the AP described her as director of operations for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

What the committee wants to know:

How was the rally organized?

What communications took place between organizers and White House officials?

People wait on the National Mall outside a security perimeter on the Ellipse outside of the White House on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Hannah Salem

Position: Listed on the event permit as operations manager for logistics and communications at the rally

What we know:

Salem and her firm, Salem Strategies LLC, were listed on the permit as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications.”

She previously worked as a press aide in the Trump White House.

What the committee wants to know:

How was the rally organized?

What communications took place between organizers and White House officials?

Lyndon Brentnall

Position: Internal security contractor for the event

What we know:

Brentnall’s firm RMS Protective Services was listed on a permit as On-Site Supervisor for the event.

RMS Protective Services operates private security around the country.

What the committee wants to know:

How was the event organized?

What communications took place between organizers and White House officials?

Katrina Pierson

Position: Trump 2016 campaign spokesperson, speaker at Stop the Steal rally

What we know:

Pierson reportedly met with Trump in the Oval Office on Jan. 4.

She reportedly liaised between the White House and Stop the Steal rally organizers.

What the committee wants to know: