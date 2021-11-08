Gosar Tweets Anime-Themed Video Glorifying Violence Against AOC And Biden

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who has ties to the far-right, on Sunday tweeted an anime-themed video that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and attacking President Biden with swords — which drew backlash and demands for Twitter to suspend the GOP congressman’s account.
In his tweet, Gosar writes “Any anime fans out there?” and includes a video that opens with his name underneath Japanese text. The start of the clip appears to be a nod to the opening credits of the Japanese animated series “Attack on Titan,” which centers around a hero who goes on a crusade to take down giant man-eating creatures known as “Titans.”
After showing footage of immigrants at the southern border, a character with Gosar’s face photoshopped onto it scales buildings alongside other cartoon characters with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) faces. Gosar’s character then slashes a “Titan” with Ocasio-Cortez’s face photoshopped onto it.
Gosar’s character goes onto slinging two swords towards an enemy that has Biden’s face on it.
The video also features scenes with Border Patrol officers, some of which are shown on horseback rounding up migrants at the border, as well as migrant caravans.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) condemned Gosar in a tweet Monday morning that also mentioned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
This isn’t the first time Gosar has come under fire for his far-right views. Six months after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Gosar demanded charges against the police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, following former President Trump’s demand to know the name of the cop.
Gosar also has a history with racist and anti-Semitic media personality Nicholas Fuentes, who he held a fundraiser with earlier this year.