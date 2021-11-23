Oh Man, Professional Clown Gohmert Is Running For Texas AG

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX), one of ex-President Donald Trump’s most faithful and wackiest foot soldiers in Congress, made it official on Monday night: He’s running for Texas attorney general.

Gohmert, who like many of Trump’s other toadies has relentlessly pushed the ex-president’s fake voter fraud narrative, cited — what else? — “election integrity” as a “priority” in his announcement video.

The congressman complained that current state attorney general Ken Paxton (R), who filed a ridiculous Supreme Court lawsuit attempting to throw out votes from states that went to now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, didn’t try to undermine the election sooner.

Gohmert accused Paxton, who’s facing allegations of corruption by his former staffers and is under indictment for securities fraud, of only taking action to distract from his legal woes.

“If you allow me, I will not wait to be my busiest until after there’s some bad press about legal improprieties,” the Texas lawmaker declared. “I’ll start boldly protecting your rights on day one.”

Gohmert also claimed that Paxton “failed to ensure Texas abided by the same constitutional provisions that he was suing the other states for violating” — despite the fact that Trump beat Biden in Texas by a landslide.

Unfortunately for Gohmert, Trump has already endorsed Paxton in the crowded race.

The Texas congressman filed his own absurd lawsuit in late December that tried to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to replace electors from swing states that went to Biden with pro-Trump electors during the upcoming certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count on Jan. 6.

Gohmert and his fellow Trump flunkies’ efforts to overturn the election fueled the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Gohmert would later compare the storming of the Capitol to late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis’ (D-GA) 2016 congressional sit-in, during which the Georgia Democrat pushed for tougher gun control laws.

Also, Gohmert apparently believes the U.S. Forest Service can combat climate change by shifting the moon’s orbit.