Latest
1 hour ago ago
Jim Jordan Still Isn’t Sure How Many Times He Spoke To Trump On Jan. 6
3 hours ago ago
Pro-Trump Lawyers Ordered To Pay More Than $100k For Wasting Everyone’s Time With Big Lie Suit
20 hours ago ago
‘It’s Cheap’: Rittenhouse Attorney Disses House GOPers’ Internship Offers To Acquitted Teen

Oh Man, Professional Clown Gohmert Is Running For Texas AG

Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok testifies before a joint committee hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill July 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. While involved in the probe into Hillary ClintonÕs use of a private email server in 2016, Strzok exchanged text messages with FBI attorney Lisa Page that were critical of Trump. After learning about the messages, Mueller removed Strzok from his investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) attends a joint hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees on July 12, 2018. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
November 23, 2021 9:52 a.m.

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX), one of ex-President Donald Trump’s most faithful and wackiest foot soldiers in Congress, made it official on Monday night: He’s running for Texas attorney general.

Gohmert, who like many of Trump’s other toadies has relentlessly pushed the ex-president’s fake voter fraud narrative, cited — what else? — “election integrity” as a “priority” in his announcement video.

The congressman complained that current state attorney general Ken Paxton (R), who filed a ridiculous Supreme Court lawsuit attempting to throw out votes from states that went to now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, didn’t try to undermine the election sooner.

Gohmert accused Paxton, who’s facing allegations of corruption by his former staffers and is under indictment for securities fraud, of only taking action to distract from his legal woes.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“If you allow me, I will not wait to be my busiest until after there’s some bad press about legal improprieties,” the Texas lawmaker declared. “I’ll start boldly protecting your rights on day one.”

Gohmert also claimed that Paxton “failed to ensure Texas abided by the same constitutional provisions that he was suing the other states for violating” — despite the fact that Trump beat Biden in Texas by a landslide.

Unfortunately for Gohmert, Trump has already endorsed Paxton in the crowded race.

The Texas congressman filed his own absurd lawsuit in late December that tried to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to replace electors from swing states that went to Biden with pro-Trump electors during the upcoming certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count on Jan. 6.

Gohmert and his fellow Trump flunkies’ efforts to overturn the election fueled the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Gohmert would later compare the storming of the Capitol to late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis’ (D-GA) 2016 congressional sit-in, during which the Georgia Democrat pushed for tougher gun control laws.

Also, Gohmert apparently believes the U.S. Forest Service can combat climate change by shifting the moon’s orbit.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: