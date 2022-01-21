Latest
1 hour ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee Obtains Draft Trump-Era Order Laying Out Plan To Seize Voting Machines
3 hours ago ago
DOJ Task Force On Election Worker Threats Makes First Arrest
4 hours ago ago
The Mystery Of Thousands Of Potentially Fraudulent Signatures For Florida Casino Expansion

Gohmert Didn’t Get Anywhere Near $1M Goal For Texas AG Bid. Yet He Proudly Claimed He Did Anyway

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 6: Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, participates in the press conference calling on President Trump to declassify the Carter Page FISA applications on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Photo By Bill Cla... UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 6: Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, participates in the press conference calling on President Trump to declassify the Carter Page FISA applications on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) MORE LESS
By
|
January 21, 2022 10:26 a.m.

You may recall when Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) promised on Nov. 9 that he’d challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton if he raised $1 million in 10 days, then followed up on Nov. 23 and victoriously announced that he did that?

Yeah, newly released campaign finance reports reveal he didn’t do that.

In reality, Gohmert only managed to raise about $27,000 in that 10-day window, per the campaign filings covering July 1 through Dec. 31, first reported by the Texas Tribune.

The GOP congressman claimed on Thursday that he met his target by using the 10 days to pick up “both contributions and commitments.”

“Getting all of the money in house took more time, but we got it just as we were promised and just as we promised,” he told the Texas Tribune.

“More time” is right: It wasn’t until Dec. 31 when the GOP lawmaker finally reached $1 million thanks to a $100,000 donation from a “Save Texas Now” political action committee.

Paxton, who’s been endorsed by ex-President Donald Trump, raked in $2.8 million in the six-month period recorded in the campaign finance reports. However, one of his challengers, ex-Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, outraised him with a $3.7 million haul.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: