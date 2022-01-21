Gohmert Didn’t Get Anywhere Near $1M Goal For Texas AG Bid. Yet He Proudly Claimed He Did Anyway

You may recall when Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) promised on Nov. 9 that he’d challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton if he raised $1 million in 10 days, then followed up on Nov. 23 and victoriously announced that he did that?

Yeah, newly released campaign finance reports reveal he didn’t do that.

In reality, Gohmert only managed to raise about $27,000 in that 10-day window, per the campaign filings covering July 1 through Dec. 31, first reported by the Texas Tribune.

The GOP congressman claimed on Thursday that he met his target by using the 10 days to pick up “both contributions and commitments.”

“Getting all of the money in house took more time, but we got it just as we were promised and just as we promised,” he told the Texas Tribune.

“More time” is right: It wasn’t until Dec. 31 when the GOP lawmaker finally reached $1 million thanks to a $100,000 donation from a “ Save Texas Now” political action committee.

Paxton, who’s been endorsed by ex-President Donald Trump, raked in $2.8 million in the six-month period recorded in the campaign finance reports. However, one of his challengers, ex-Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, outraised him with a $3.7 million haul.