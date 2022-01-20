Georgia County DA Requests Special Grand Jury In Trump Election Steal Probe

Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury in her election interference investigation into ex-President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Willis sent the request to the chief judge of Fulton County’s Superior Court, Christopher Brasher, in a letter obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The prosecutor told Brasher that she needed help with her probe from a special grand jury because a “significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony.”

Willis’ investigation, which was launched nearly a year ago, is centered on Trump’s failed pressure campaign to push Georgia officials to help him steal the state’s 2020 election results from Joe Biden. One of the most infamous moments of the ex-president’s scheme was a call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early January last year, during which Trump demanded that Raffensperger “find” nonexistent votes to flip Georgia in his favor.

The district attorney is also looking at what role Trump’s allies played in the Georgia election steal effort, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) call to Raffensperger in November 2021, when the senator allegedly asked about throwing out all mail-in ballots from counties with high levels of signature mismatch.