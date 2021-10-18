Fox News Anchor Thoroughly Dragged For Boosting Anti-Vax Talk After Powell’s Death

No vaccine can cure getting ratio’d on Twitter.
On the morning of former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell’s death from complications of COVID-19, Fox News anchor John Roberts boosted vaccine skepticism in a now-deleted tweet. Roberts failed to acknowledge Powell’s battle with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections.
Shortly after deleting his tweet, Roberts denied that he was pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric and that he was “stunned” to hear about Powell’s death from COVID-19.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.
Twitter users swiftly called out the Fox News anchor for questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as the unvaccinated make up the majority of recent deaths from the virus in the U.S.: