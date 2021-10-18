Fox News Anchor Thoroughly Dragged For Boosting Anti-Vax Talk After Powell’s Death

Latest
Fox News reporter John Roberts waits for the arrival of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to speak before a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 28, 2019. (Photo... Fox News reporter John Roberts waits for the arrival of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to speak before a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 28, 2019. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 18, 2021 11:38 a.m.

No vaccine can cure getting ratio’d on Twitter.

On the morning of former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell’s death from complications of COVID-19, Fox News anchor John Roberts boosted vaccine skepticism in a now-deleted tweet. Roberts failed to acknowledge Powell’s battle with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections.

Screenshot of now-deleted tweet by Fox News anchor John Roberts posted after the announcement of Colin Powell’s death.

Shortly after deleting his tweet, Roberts denied that he was pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric and that he was “stunned” to hear about Powell’s death from COVID-19.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Twitter users swiftly called out the Fox News anchor for questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as the unvaccinated make up the majority of recent deaths from the virus in the U.S.:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
