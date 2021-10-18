Fox News Anchor Thoroughly Dragged For Boosting Anti-Vax Talk After Powell’s Death

No vaccine can cure getting ratio’d on Twitter.

On the morning of former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell’s death from complications of COVID-19, Fox News anchor John Roberts boosted vaccine skepticism in a now-deleted tweet. Roberts failed to acknowledge Powell’s battle with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections.

Screenshot of now-deleted tweet by Fox News anchor John Roberts posted after the announcement of Colin Powell’s death.

Shortly after deleting his tweet, Roberts denied that he was pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric and that he was “stunned” to hear about Powell’s death from COVID-19.

I deleted my tweet about the tragic death of Colin Powell because many people interpreted it as anti-vax. It was not. I was excited to get vaccinated, hoping it would help speed a return to 'normal life'. I also did a PSA on Fox encouraging vaccination for those able…. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 18, 2021

..we live in the same town, and we would occasionally run into each at the local sandwich shop. His death is a loss for our community and our country.

I plan to get a booster as soon as possible. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 18, 2021

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Twitter users swiftly called out the Fox News anchor for questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as the unvaccinated make up the majority of recent deaths from the virus in the U.S.:

The fact that you tweeted this without even mentioning he was an 84-year-old man with a kind of cancer that directly limits the body's ability to fight viruses raises new concerns about how utterly godawful you are as a journalist. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 18, 2021

This is an incredibly irresponsible tweet. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 18, 2021

Honest question: have any Fox employees talked about the human cost of their boosting vaccine hesitancy? Or is it something you know, but it's regarded as impolite to discuss it? https://t.co/pXZuHjbw8u — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 18, 2021

“The fact that she died even though she was wearing a seatbelt means we shouldn’t wear seatbelts.” — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 18, 2021

Oh, perhaps @johnrobertsFox and others at Fox can keep this i mind before they start questioning the vaccine's effectiveness. https://t.co/GObYt3cSXy — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 18, 2021

Do you ever reflect about the fact that ignorant tweets like this literally lead to people dying avoidable deaths? — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 18, 2021