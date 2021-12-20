Fox Host Bret Baier Backflips Away From Carlson And Hannity, Insists He’s Not Like Them

Fox News’ “Special Report” host Bret Baier wants to make it very clear that he isn’t like his hack co-workers at Fox, okay?

Amid shockwaves over Chris Wallace’s departure to CNN, Baier on Sunday tried to distance his show from fellow Fox host Tucker Carlson, who regularly peddles pro-Trump talking points and misinformation in service of the ex-president.

“I tell people that the biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox and see the difference between ‘Special Report’ and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson,” Baier said during an appearance on Fox’s “Media Buzz” program. “I mean, anybody who watches sees the difference.”

Asked about bombshell revelations of Hannity plus Laura Ingraham and “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade’s panicked texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, Baier lamented how “it really stinks” to have to cover news about Fox “because I’m trying to never be the news, and trying to report and cover things fairly.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Baier also made sure to argue that Wallace’s startling exit from Fox doesn’t further dilute the network’s credibility as a legit news source.

“He’s doing something different, but that does not mean that we don’t have really accomplished journalists who are breaking stories and who can cover things fairly,” the “Special Report” anchor said.

Baier’s squirming comes as Carlson makes a concerted effort to falsely spin the violent Capitol insurrection as a patriotic resistance to an authoritarian government — while also suggesting that the entire attack was a “false flag” operation to hurt Trump politically. Baier and Wallace both privately complained to top Fox executives about Carlson’s “documentary” on the attack, according to NPR.

Watch Baier below: