Leading Iowa Democrat Could Be Disqualified From Bid To Challenge Grassley

Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), Democrats’ current leading contender to take on Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in the fall, is already fighting for her political life — and that’s just to get on the ballot.

Two Republican voters challenged a slew of the Finkenauer campaign’s signatures in a throwing-spaghetti-at-the-wall strategy. Officials ultimately winnowed the list down to focus on scrutinizing just three signatures with either the incorrect date or no date at all. If those three got tossed, Finkenauer would only have the necessary 100 signatures in 17 counties — not the required 19 — disqualifying her from making the primary ballot.

The State Objection Panel — composed of the Democratic state attorney general and auditor and the Republican secretary of state — ruled two-to-one along party lines that the signatures counted, greenlighting Finkenauer to make the ballot.

The Republican voters appealed, sending the case to a district court.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

There, Judge Scott Beattie, appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), ruled in favor of the Republican voters.

“The Court takes no joy in this conclusion,” Beattie wrote. “The Court should not be in the position to make a decision to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to support her candidacy.”

“However, this Court’s job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice,” he added.

Finkenauer’s campaign appealed the case to the Iowa Supreme Court, which is set to hear arguments Wednesday afternoon. Six judges on the court were appointed by a Republican, and one by a Democrat.

The Republican voters are arguing that correct dates are part of the signature requirement, so tough luck.

“Requiring the signer to personally date his or her signature is an important measure to prevent fraud in the nomination petition process,” their lawyer wrote, adding that the state panel’s decision “would literally take something called a ‘requirement’ and make it optional.”

“And for the candidate who is concerned about a signature here or there being invalid, there is a simple answer: turn in more signatures than the bare minimum,” they quipped at the Finkenauer campaign.

The Finkenauer campaign responded by arguing that the two Republican voters don’t have standing to bring the suit in the first place, since they wouldn’t be eligible to vote in the Democratic primary for which she’s trying to make the ballot. The campaign also argues that there is foundation in the statutory text to prove that incorrect or missing dates is not enough to disqualify the signatures.

“The District Court’s decision, if allowed to stand, will misconstrue the statutory grounds for not counting signatures, thwart the Panel’s faithful application of precedent, and ultimately deny Ms. Finkenauer access to the ballot in contravention of the will of the thousands of eligible electors who signed her Nominating Petition,” the campaign wrote.

State Attorney General Thomas Miller, a Democrat, also filed a brief arguing on behalf of Finkenauer on statutory grounds. He pointed out that the legislature had recently made some parts of the law stricter, but chose to leave the date requirements alone, suggesting that the panel should stick to its precedent of not disqualifying signatures based on incomplete or missing dates.

Regardless of what happens with Finkenauer’s candidacy, Grassley has the clear edge in the general election. The seven-time successful incumbent has a significant lead in what scant polling has been done in the state. Navy veteran Mike Franken and physician Glenn Hurst are also competing for the Democratic nomination.