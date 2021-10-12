Feds Raid Philly Proud Boys Leader’s Home In Capitol Attack Probe

The FBI raided the home of 37-year-old Aaron Whallon-Wolkind, the vice president of the far-right group Proud Boys’ chapter in Philadelphia, last week, according to a new court filing in the criminal case of Philadelphia Proud Boys president Zach Rehl.

Attorney Jonathon Moseley, who represents both Whallon-Wolkind and Rehl, wrote in the court document filed on Saturday that Whallon-Wolkind’s home in Newark, Delaware, was swarmed by federal agents in riot gear early Friday morning.

The feds took Whallon-Wolkind’s “computer and computer devices and phones, including an old broken phone,” Moseley wrote. The Proud Boys leader was handcuffed but not arrested or criminally charged during the raid, according to the filing.

Agents “moved a single chair in the middle of a room like an interrogation scene from a war movie” in Whallon-Wolkind’s home to “interrogate” the extremist, Moseley wrote, but he refused to speak without advice from an attorney. The feds left with the seized materials.

The attorney speculated in the filing that the raid was connected to Rehl’s criminal case. Rehl has been charged with conspiracy to attack the Capitol with other Proud Boys on Jan. 6.

“The goal” of the FBI’s raid was “to find evidence they don’t have on Rehl,” Moseley wrote.

The Proud Boys organization has been at the center of the government’s investigation into whether any extremist groups had coordinated the assault on the Capitol that day.

Several Proud Boys have already been indicted for conspiracy in the attack.

Read the court filing below: