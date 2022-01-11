Fauci Calls Out Rand Paul For Trying To Fundraise Off Of Repeated Attacks Against Him

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday once again found himself sparring with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), this time noting that the GOP senator is trying to fundraise off of his repeated attacks against the White House chief medical adviser. To make his point, Fauci brought images of Paul’s fundraising materials.

“You go to Rand Paul’s website, and you see ‘fire Dr. Fauci’ with a little box that says ‘contribute here!'” Fauci said during a Senate Health Committee hearing on Tuesday, holding up examples of Paul’s campaign materials. “You can do $5, $10, $20, $100.”

“So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain,” he told the senator. “So I ask myself why would the senator want to do this?”

Fauci expressed his ongoing frustration, noting that Paul’s attacks against him have spurred an escalation in the death threats he has received from the “crazies out there.”

“What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue, all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family, and my children will have seen phone calls because people are lying about me,” Fauci said.

As an example, Fauci pointed to an armed man who was arrested last month in Iowa after claiming he was traveling from Sacramento to Washington, D.C. to kill Fauci. The man reportedly was in possession of an assault rifle and ammunition, as well as a “kill list” of people he planned to attack in Washington, D.C., which included Fauci, President Biden and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Since 2020, Paul and Fauci have gotten into heated exchanges during Senate hearings after the GOP senator criticized the nation’s top infectious disease expert for his mitigation recommendations and repeatedly pushed a theory that suggests the coronavirus started in a Wuhan research lab before escaping. Some right-wing iterations of the theory blame Fauci for personally having a hand in the supposed lab leak.

Watch the testy exchange below: