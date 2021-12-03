Latest
Michael Gableman
2 hours ago ago
Wisconsin Republicans’ Election Investigator Threatens To Jail Mayors Of Green Bay, Madison
20 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee: Meadows’ Book May Undermine His Executive Privilege Claims
20 hours ago ago
Powell, Wood, Other Big Lie Attorneys Ordered To Pay $175,000 In Gov’t Legal Fees

Fauci ‘Astounded’ By Fox’s Silence After Host Compared Him To Nazi Doctor

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on July 20, 2021. (Photo by J. SCOTT APPLEWHIT... Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on July 20, 2021. (Photo by J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 3, 2021 10:02 a.m.

Top White House COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci put Fox News on blast Thursday night for staying quiet after Fox Nation host Lara Logan compared him to sadistic Nazi doctor Josef Mengele earlier this week.

“What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network, how they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action,” Fauci told MSNBC host Chris Hayes. “I’m astounded by that.”

The doctor slammed Logan’s “absolutely preposterous and disgusting” comparison.

“It’s an insult to all the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in concentration camps,” he said. “It’s unconscionable, what she said.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Fauci also took aim at how Logan downplayed the severity of COVID-19 by claiming the coronavirus was “very treatable” and falsely comparing its death rate to that of the flu (more than 770,000 Americans have died from the virus).

“She absolutely has no idea what she’s talking about,” the doctor told Hayes. “She’s completely incorrect in everything she says.”

Logan’s comments marked an appalling escalation of conservatives’ sustained smear campaign against Fauci for advocating for mask mandates and other COVID-19 safety measures that have become central to right-wing culture wars.

Jewish organizations have been blasting the Fox Nation host, who has flatly disregarded their criticism to the point of blocking the Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter.

Watch Fauci below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: