Fauci ‘Astounded’ By Fox’s Silence After Host Compared Him To Nazi Doctor

Top White House COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci put Fox News on blast Thursday night for staying quiet after Fox Nation host Lara Logan compared him to sadistic Nazi doctor Josef Mengele earlier this week.

“What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network, how they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action,” Fauci told MSNBC host Chris Hayes. “I’m astounded by that.”

The doctor slammed Logan’s “absolutely preposterous and disgusting” comparison.

“It’s an insult to all the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in concentration camps,” he said. “It’s unconscionable, what she said.”

Fauci also took aim at how Logan downplayed the severity of COVID-19 by claiming the coronavirus was “very treatable” and falsely comparing its death rate to that of the flu (more than 770,000 Americans have died from the virus).

“She absolutely has no idea what she’s talking about,” the doctor told Hayes. “She’s completely incorrect in everything she says.”

Logan’s comments marked an appalling escalation of conservatives’ sustained smear campaign against Fauci for advocating for mask mandates and other COVID-19 safety measures that have become central to right-wing culture wars.

Jewish organizations have been blasting the Fox Nation host, who has flatly disregarded their criticism to the point of blocking the Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter.

Watch Fauci below: