As many as 38 million people could be left out of the population count, independent of immigration status, if the Census Bureau finalizes its proposed rule to redefine how it identifies where people live.

That’s according to a new report from the Coalition on Human Needs using the Census Bureau’s own data.

The Coalition on Human Needs is an organization made up of of public interest groups and think tanks, including the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, United Way, AFSCME, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, that advocates for policies that would benefit low-income populations.

“It became very clear that if you’re trying to tie being counted in the census to whether or not you have an address in your tax record that matches, that if you don’t file taxes in the first place, you won’t be counted,” Christopher Kang, executive director of the Coalition on Human Needs, told TPM.

The Census Bureau did not respond to a TPM request for comment.

The Commerce Department on September 9 proposed a new rule that sought to make foundational changes to the 2030 census, a change that could erase most noncitizens from the 10-year census count for the first time in the survey’s history.

The proposed rule would try to accomplish the exclusion of immigrants in part by using tax records as an indicator of a census participant’s “usual residence.” While the Census Bureau has used federal administrative records like tax data to fill in information gaps on past decennial censuses, using the records as the primary means of determining where a person lives is unprecedented.

Previously, the census defined a person’s usual residence as where a person “live[s] and sleep[s] most of the time.” Under the new rule, the census would narrow that definition to the place “consistent with, and evidenced by, their tax records.”

Though the Constitution mandates that a state’s congressional representation reflect “the whole number of persons in each State,” Republicans have long sought to shift political power from blue states to red states by excluding immigrants from the population count used to determine representation. Republican activists contend that Democratic states tend to benefit politically from larger immigrant populations, an argument that was the basis for a lawsuit filed by Alabama ahead of the 2020 census. (It was dismissed in 2021.) Excluding immigrants from the count used for congressional representation would also impact the Electoral College.

It’s part of an overall effort by the Trump administration to increase Republican power by manipulating all aspects of the democratic process, of a piece with its push to redraw congressional districts that favor Republicans (which backfired during the midterms) and its unfounded claims about various forms of alleged voter fraud.

The proposal drew sharp and immediate rebuke from data policy experts, various kinds of advocacy groups, states, localities and tribal nations. Now, citing the Census Bureau’s own research, the Coalition on Human Needs report found that a whopping 11.5% of the population doesn’t have “any IRS” forms.

People with an annual household income lower than a certain federal threshold are not legally required to file federal income taxes. That could include gig workers who make less than $20,000 and don’t reach 200 transactions, and other kinds of self-employed small business owners. There’s an additional tax form that people who receive Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or a certain block of SSI benefits might have filed, but vagueness in the Census Bureau’s seismic proposal makes it unclear which forms will be used.

And since the Bureau’s rule only specifies utilizing “e.g., tax returns, W-2 forms,” it’s even unclear what kind of taxed workers could be at risk of exclusion under the proposal.

The report also found that Census Bureau research showed as many as 30 million people “had no matching addresses between the IRS records and the 2020 Census.” Taken together with the 38 million people who do not file federal income taxes, the Coalition of Human Needs report calculated that this proposal risks undercounting around 20% of the entire population, regardless of immigration status.

“Overall, this proposal is so broken, you can’t even tell which 20% of the country is going to be left out,” Kang said.

Of the nearly 150,000 comments submitted on the Bureau’s proposed rule, the overwhelming majority — 88% — opposed the rule, according to data from a coalition of data policy organizations and experts called Hands Off Our Census. Most comments opposed the parts of the Bureau’s rule that would eliminate the collection of race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation, and that would exclude most noncitizens. But the proposal’s unprecedented changes to where the decennial census counts people brought opposition even from within the federal government, TPM reporting found.

Before the proposed rule was published, officials from the Treasury Department pushed back on the proposal and suggested that the Commerce Department — under which the Census Bureau falls — use tax information only for “corroborating evidence of an individual’s residence.” Treasury advised that “no particular tax record is controlling, and the evidentiary weight assigned to such information should reflect the purpose, timing, and reliability of the particular data element.” Commerce ignored the guidance.

“I think it’s important to put this proposal in context of everything else that is going on in the administration,” Aravind Boddupalli, senior research associate in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, told TPM. “The overall picture is pointing to the use of the tax system for services beyond tax collection and tax enforcement towards other priorities such as immigration enforcement.”

If filed, tax returns are not legally required to record a person’s home address because they’re designed to ensure the IRS can contact filers, not for the census purposes of enumeration.

“Fundamentally, there would always be an undercount of how many people show up on our tax system,” Boddupalli said.

The Census Bureau has long used administrative records in its data collection, said John Iselin, associate director of economic analysis at the Yale Budget Lab. But use of the records have to be cognizant of their limits.

“There are real cases where because of the complexity of that matching process…you might not be able to make that match work,” Iselin told TPM. “And all those would mean that real information about someone that might be found through a decennial census process would be missed.”