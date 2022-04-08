Latest
Don Jr. Sent Mark Meadows Election Theft Plans Two Days After 2020 Election Day: CNN

April 8, 2022 4:20 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows two days after Election Day, laying out plans to steal the 2020 election, CNN reported Friday. 

The texts were among the records the Jan. 6 committee has obtained over the courts of its months-long investigation, CNN reported. 

In the messages, Trump Jr. reportedly said “we have operational control” and “we have multiple paths We control them all.”

Trump Jr.’s texts — which a lawyer for the former President’s son told CNN “likely originated from someone else” — laid out in specific detail several avenues for overturning the will of the people in the election, including having several GOP-controlled legislatures approving slates of “Trump electors.” 

“Republicans control Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina etc we get Trump electors,” Trump Jr. reportedly wrote.

Trump Jr. also raised the possibility of Congress simply voting to give his father a second term on Jan. 6 in the event neither candidate had a majority of electors, CNN reported, paraphrasing the message. 

“Republicans control 28 states Democrats 22 states,” Trump Jr. reportedly told Meadows. “Once again Trump wins.”

“We either have a vote WE control and WE win OR it gets kicked to Congress 6 January 2021.” 

In other texts reported by CNN, Trump Jr. advocated for firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House COVID-19 Advisor Anthony Fauci, making Trump ally Ric Grenell head of the FBI, and naming then-Attorney General Bill Barr “select Special prosecutor on HardDrivefromHell Biden crime family.”

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM's New York office.
